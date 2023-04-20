The case of rapper Fugees who crossed Hollywood, DC goes to the jury





WASHINGTON (AP) The case against a Fugees rapper accused of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies between two presidencies ended Thursday with closing arguments that closed a trial that included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Prakazrel Pras Michel is accused of embezzling money from a now fugitive Malaysian financier through straw donors for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, then trying to cover up a ministry investigation Justice and influencing an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.

He willfully broke the law to line his own pockets and generate access and influence at the highest levels of government, prosecutor Sean Mulryne said. He wanted money. A lot. And he got it. The defense argued that the Grammy-winning rapper from 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees was simply given bad advice as he reinvented himself in the world of politics. Mr. Michel is a proud (and) American entrepreneur, defense attorney David Kenner said. Mr. Michel was simply a connector himself. He saw an opportunity to make easy money for himself, and there is nothing wrong with that. The case is expected to go to a jury on Monday. When he first met Low Taek Jho in 2006, the businessman commonly known as Jho Low was dropping huge sums of money and dating Paris Hilton. He helped finance Hollywood movies, including The Wolf of Wall Street. DiCaprio testified that Low appeared to him as a legitimate businessman and mentioned wanting to donate to the Obama campaign. Michel also testified in his own defense. He said Low wanted a photo with Obama in 2012 and was willing to pay millions of dollars to get it. Michel agreed to help and used some of the money he got to pay friends to attend fundraising events. No one had ever told him it was illegal, he said. Prosecutors said he was donating the money in Low’s name, and then tried to lean on straw donors with text messages from burning phones to prevent them from speaking to prosecutors. After Donald Trump was elected, prosecutors say Michel again took millions to end an investigation into allegations. Low orchestrated a money laundering and corruption scheme that stole billions from the Malaysian public investment fund known as 1MDB. Low is now an international fugitive and has maintained his innocence. Prosecutors said Michel also tried to convince the United States to extradite a government critic suspected of crimes there to China. (backslash) This case is about foreign influence, foreign money and greed, Mulryne said. The defense also pointed to the testimony of Sessions, who was Trump’s top law enforcement official until his resignation in 2018. He said he knew the Chinese government wanted extradition but did not know. not Michael. The rappers’ ultimately futile efforts to set up a meeting on the subject didn’t seem inappropriate, Sessions said. What happened in 2017 was neither intentional nor deliberate, Kenner said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theintelligencer.com/news/politics/article/fugees-rapper-s-case-that-crossed-hollywood-dc-17909408.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos