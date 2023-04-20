The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will offer an eclectic mix of entertainment this summer – Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ – For more than 116 years, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has provided appeal to residents and tourists alike, not only with its multitude of rides, amusement park attractions, and proximity to the beach mainstay, but also through its plethora of other forms of entertainment: music, movies, magic and more.

All of this will be present this summer, when the boardwalk hosts a variety of entertainment, all at no cost.

The first big entertainment attraction is the Live Music on the Colonnade series every Thursday night from June 15 to August 10, featuring a mix of variety bands, tribute acts and even local bands.

Boardwalk spokesperson Kris Reyes said bands are chosen through a rigorous process with the goal of finding quality performers.

“We spend a lot of time researching bands, talking to people in the industry who know good gigs and filtering, trying to figure out what would be good bands for our Boardwalk guests and who would be the best fit for that. that we are. try to achieve,” he said.

For the past few years, the Boardwalk has hosted a series of free summer Friday concerts, which has attracted big-name artists such as Blue Oyster Cult and Eddie Money. However, Reyes said the park’s temporary closure during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in changes to how the Boardwalk presents its concerts.

“As we emerged from COVID and reopened, it allowed us to reassess all of our entertainment offerings and look at things differently than we had in the past,” he said.

Last year, the Boardwalk experimented with hosting smaller local bands on weeknights rather than Fridays, and Reyes said that resonated well with audiences.

“We found that our customers really enjoyed the experience, and it really aligns with our revised post-COVID hours of operation,” he said. “It was just a really perfect fit for us, so we really wanted to build on that this year.”

Kicking off June 15 is Sang Matiz, a seven-piece band from San Francisco that fuses Afro-Latin beats, tropical elements and touches of funk.

On June 22, Man in Black, a four-piece band from Santa Cruz, performs songs from across Johnny Cash’s repertoire, from “Ring of Fire” to “Get Rhythm.”

Extra Large will perform on June 29. The Santa Cruz sextet performs a mix of reggae, funk, Latin rock and classic Californian rock.

Fast Times will bring a real dance party on July 6th. The quintet is truly a throwback with their neon outfits and setlist that includes everything from Temptations, Queen and Michael Jackson to more recent hits from Lizzo, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. Whatever your favorite musical era, Fast Times will hit that nostalgic sweet spot.

On July 13, local trio Santa Cruda will bring a mix of soulful harmonies and reggae beats.

Tsunami Band will make waves on July 20 with a mix of rock classics like Fleetwood Mac, Jimi Hendrix and Tom Petty.

July 27 will feature a performance by the Deadlies, a band that mixes ’60s surf-rock sound with a cowpunk and psychobilly style reminiscent of the Cramps and Social Distortion.

On August 3, the Watsonville/Salinas 4to Prestigio quartet will play a mix of corridos, zapateados, rancheros and other styles of Mexican music.

On August 10, the season will be closed with Pacific Roots, a group from Santa Cruz that plays a mix of reggae and punk rock that is deeply rooted in Californian culture.

All shows will be presented from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays on the Colonnade, near the Pirate Ship Ride.

Reyes said he liked how the calendar offers something for everyone.

“It’s a really fun and eclectic mix, and the boardwalk is a really fun and eclectic place, so it fits perfectly with what we do on a daily basis,” he said.

Music lovers won’t be short of entertainment this summer, but moviegoers won’t be left out either. Free movies on the beach will return on Friday nights, and families are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the aromas of the ocean and carnival food while watching Hollywood hits.

The June 16 kickoff will be a local favorite: the 1987 vampire classic “The Lost Boys,” which was shot extensively in Santa Cruz, including scenes at the Boardwalk. A lineup of classic and recent family favorites will follow, including “Mamma Mia!” June 23, “Space Jam” June 30, “Labyrinth” July 7, “Selena” July 14, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” July 21, “Top Gun: Maverick” July 28, “Shrek on August 4 and “The Neverending Story” on August 11.

Films will be screened at 9 p.m. on Fridays at the Colonnade and will include a 15-minute intermission. With the exception of “The Lost Boys”, “Mamma Mia”, and “Top Gun”, all films are rated PG.

Plus, every day on the boardwalk from June 19 through August 11, there will be free daily performers at two locations, from juggler John Park to sword swallower Wendy Blades to surf magician Doug Hofkins. For a full list of artists and daily schedules, visit Beachboardwalk.com/shows.

There are no new rides on the boardwalk this year, though Reyes said the park is continually experimenting with new games and places to eat, including a new pretzel stand currently under construction.

For Reyes, entertainment is just as integral to the ride as its classic carnival rides and treats.

“People really want to be entertained,” he said. “They want to have a good time, they want to laugh, they want to sing, they want to dance, so whether it’s the daily entertainers, the movies or the live music, there really is something for everyone.”

The Boardwalk’s address is 400 Beach St. For more information, visit Beachboardwalk.com.