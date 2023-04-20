Vikatan Awards: Suriya Wins Best Actor, Here’s Why He Thanked His Wife Jyotika

Actor Suriya, who is currently filming his upcoming Tamil film Kanguva, recently received the Best Actor award for his performance in the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim, a court drama based on real events. In his acceptance speech, Suriya took the opportunity to thank his wife Jyotika for letting him go as she takes care of the house and the children. Read also : Suriya and Jyotika move to Mumbai for children’s education, invest in Lavish property of 70 cr: report Suriya dedicated his award to his wife Jyotika.

Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is a hard-hitting legal drama about the struggle for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film starred Suriya as the real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life to fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny.

Jai Bhim bagged five awards at the Vikatan Awards which also include Best Actor and Best Picture. In her acceptance speech, Suriya thanked many people who worked on the film. Finally, he said, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife Jyotika. She’s the one who sacrifices a lot, takes care of the children and lets me act. Every time something happens in my life, she’s a part of it too.”

Jai Bhim also won Best Actress for Lijomol Jose, Best Supporting Actress for Urvashi, and Best Director for TJ Gnanavel.

Recently, film producer Rajasekar Pandian confirmed that the film’s sequel is in the ideation stage. Speaking to India Today, Pandian confirmed that the sequel plan is in sight. Yes, Jai Bhim 2 is definitely happening as I confirmed at the film festival. We (2D Entertainment) are going to do a movie next with TJ Gnanavel – but that’s a different scenario. Once he completes this project, we will work on Jai Bhim 2. Currently, Jai Bhim’s sequel is only at the ideation stage. It takes a lot of preparation and research. And there are many stories about Judge Chandru that need to be told, he was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Suriya also has Vetrimaarans Vaadivasal in the pipeline. The film will mark his first collaboration with the filmmaker.

