Entertainment industry veteran praises potential of $SHIB metaverses for Hollywood





shiba inus ($SHIB), a decentralized cryptocurrency project inspired by the popular Shiba Inu dog breed internet meme, has made significant progress in its SHIB: the metaverse project. The team behind the project recently published a update on the progress of developments, which includes structural changes, new designs and a modified roadmap. The team aims to make multiple areas of the metaverse accessible to users by the end of 2023, allowing them to explore, build, design, play, and thrive in the digital world. The Shiba Inu Team has created a new official Twitter account, @mvshibto keep subscribers up to date with the latest news and announcements. The team has significantly improved the development infrastructure of SHIB The Metaverse, focusing on providing users with a more photorealistic experience. To achieve this, the team adopted Unreal Engine 5.1, which streamlined their workflow process and reduced the time spent on troubleshooting. The team is working on the development of several tools to improve the user experience, including the Plot Builder and the Avatar Builder. The team also shared a preview of the next hub to be revealed, Rocket Pond, which promises to take users to new heights and offers a glimpse into the vast world of the Metaverses. Overall, the Shiba Inu team is confident in the progress made so far and believe these changes will have a positive impact on users. On April 20, SHIB influencer Lucie Sasnikova writing on Twitter:





Why do people assume AI will kill the metaverse? I think it’s just a bigger step towards Metaverse perfection. With AI, you can build your place in the metaverse easier and faster. What may require some basic coding, AI can do it for you with a simple sentence. Thanks to this, you save time and proceed easily. We humans govern everything, but not the most important thing in human life: time. Marcie Jastrow is an entertainment industry veteran who joined the SHIB team in May 2022. She has held various positions in the entertainment industry, including as Executive Producer and Head of Content at The Virtual Reality Company (VRC), a company specializing in immersive entertainment experiences. Jastrow has also worked on several Hollywood productions, including James Camerons Avatar, and has received numerous awards for his contribution to the industry. She said at the time: It’s quite an honor to be part of such an incredible project. The #ShibArmy is truly one of the strongest communities out there, I’m thrilled to be able to help build and build an amazing place for the whole community to explore and call home. April 19, Jastrow shared his thoughts following another NAB event, expressing satisfaction with the various panels and interviews that took place. She pointed out that the Shib Metaverse has gotten a lot of attention in Hollywood and thinks Shibarium can handle it all. She concludes by confidently addressing the Shib Army community, assuring them that they have everything under control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cryptoglobe.com/latest/2023/04/entertainment-industry-veteran-praises-shib-metaverses-potential-for-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

