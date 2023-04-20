Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc. | Business

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 20, 2023–

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (SIE) today announced that it has reached an agreement with ProbablyMonsters Inc. to acquire Firewalk Studios, an industry-leading creator studio developing an original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation5 (PS5) and PC. Firewalk will work with world-class development teams, including Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios, to define a new generation of live service experiences for PlayStation gamers.

Based in Bellevue, WA, Firewalk was established in 2018 as part of ProbablyMonsters, an independent AAA gaming company founded by CEO Harold Ryan (former CEO, Chairman and President of Bungie) that builds enduring gaming teams focusing on the original AAA games. Firewalks team of best-in-class developers, led by industry veterans Tony Hsu (Studio Head, formerly GM and SVP of Destiny at Activision) and Ryan Ellis (Game Director, formerly Creative Director at Bungie), have years of collective expertise on some of the most successful and impactful multiplayer games. ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk announced an exclusive publishing partnership with SIE in April 2021 and now Firewalk will be the 20th studio to join PlayStation Studios.

Firewalk Studios is led by a highly experienced, world-class team deeply passionate about creating exceptional multiplayer games that foster memorable shared experiences, said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. I’m confident that the studios’ upcoming project will be a solid addition to PlayStation Studios’ portfolio, and that its live service and technology expertise will help expand PlayStation’s reach.

We are delighted to expand our collaborative relationship with Firewalk Studios and officially welcome the team to PlayStation Studios, said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. We have had the privilege of working with ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk for several years and our teams share the same ambition to create meaningful experiences for gamers. Firewalk’s innovative approach to connected storytelling and its commitment to high-quality gameplay continues to exceed our expectations. I think fans will be thrilled when they see what Firewalk has in store for them.

We have assembled an incredible team at Firewalk Studios, purpose-built to deliver memorable multiplayer experiences to gamers around the world,” said Tony Hsu, Studio Head of Firewalk Studios. SIE has supported our teams’ vision from the start and with the incredible creative power of the PlayStation Studio ecosystem. This exciting next step will help us turn that vision into reality.

ProbablyMonsters is incredibly proud of the team and the game we’ve incubated and built over the past few years. Firewalk Studios joining PlayStation Studios is a brilliant move for the team, the game and future players, said Harold Ryan, CEO and President of ProbablyMonsters. Our goal at ProbablyMonsters is to find the best path to market for all of our games, and we couldn’t be happier for the Firewalk team.

With nearly 150 employees and growing, Firewalk’s day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be managed by the studios management team in conjunction with PlayStation Studios’ external development team. The terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has brought innovation to market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR2, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Based in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

About Firewalk Studios

Firewalk Studios™ is dedicated to creating unforgettable multiplayer experiences that capture the joy of playing together. As a subsidiary of Bellevue, Washington-based ProbablyMonsters Inc., Firewalk is led by a team of seasoned developers who believe in the power of multiplayer and want to delight players with worlds that spark the imagination and forge connection through gameplay. immersive, artistic and sincere. characters. Their experienced management team has helped launch some of entertainment’s biggest properties across games and movies that have garnered millions of dedicated fans. These titles include Call of Duty, Destiny, Apex Legends, Halo, and others. For more information, visit firewalkstudios.com.

About ProbablyMonsters Inc.

ProbablyMonsters™, an independent AAA video game company, was founded in 2016 by former Bungie CEO and President Harold Ryan. The company aims to change the way games are made by delivering industry-defining games within a healthy working culture. Based in Bellevue, Washington, the company has a strong team of experienced and innovative game development leaders with a history of launching successful projects. ProbablyMonsters’ mission is to unite, guide and empower talent to redefine what it means to deliver exceptional games and excite players. The company is building and fostering the growth of several development teams, three of which have been announced. Firewalk Studios™ is creating an original multiplayer game to be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Cauldron™ is creating an original adventure game, and Battle Barge™ is working on a cooperative RPG. ProbablyMonsters has over 450 employees and continues to focus on growth, having closed a preferred Series A funding round of $250 million in January 2022. For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

