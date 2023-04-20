Connect with us

Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc. | Business

Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc. | Business

 


SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 20, 2023–

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (SIE) today announced that it has reached an agreement with ProbablyMonsters Inc. to acquire Firewalk Studios, an industry-leading creator studio developing an original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation5 (PS5) and PC. Firewalk will work with world-class development teams, including Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios, to define a new generation of live service experiences for PlayStation gamers.

Based in Bellevue, WA, Firewalk was established in 2018 as part of ProbablyMonsters, an independent AAA gaming company founded by CEO Harold Ryan (former CEO, Chairman and President of Bungie) that builds enduring gaming teams focusing on the original AAA games. Firewalks team of best-in-class developers, led by industry veterans Tony Hsu (Studio Head, formerly GM and SVP of Destiny at Activision) and Ryan Ellis (Game Director, formerly Creative Director at Bungie), have years of collective expertise on some of the most successful and impactful multiplayer games. ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk announced an exclusive publishing partnership with SIE in April 2021 and now Firewalk will be the 20th studio to join PlayStation Studios.

Firewalk Studios is led by a highly experienced, world-class team deeply passionate about creating exceptional multiplayer games that foster memorable shared experiences, said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. I’m confident that the studios’ upcoming project will be a solid addition to PlayStation Studios’ portfolio, and that its live service and technology expertise will help expand PlayStation’s reach.

We are delighted to expand our collaborative relationship with Firewalk Studios and officially welcome the team to PlayStation Studios, said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. We have had the privilege of working with ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk for several years and our teams share the same ambition to create meaningful experiences for gamers. Firewalk’s innovative approach to connected storytelling and its commitment to high-quality gameplay continues to exceed our expectations. I think fans will be thrilled when they see what Firewalk has in store for them.

We have assembled an incredible team at Firewalk Studios, purpose-built to deliver memorable multiplayer experiences to gamers around the world,” said Tony Hsu, Studio Head of Firewalk Studios. SIE has supported our teams’ vision from the start and with the incredible creative power of the PlayStation Studio ecosystem. This exciting next step will help us turn that vision into reality.

ProbablyMonsters is incredibly proud of the team and the game we’ve incubated and built over the past few years. Firewalk Studios joining PlayStation Studios is a brilliant move for the team, the game and future players, said Harold Ryan, CEO and President of ProbablyMonsters. Our goal at ProbablyMonsters is to find the best path to market for all of our games, and we couldn’t be happier for the Firewalk team.

With nearly 150 employees and growing, Firewalk’s day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be managed by the studios management team in conjunction with PlayStation Studios’ external development team. The terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has brought innovation to market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR2, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Based in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

About Firewalk Studios

Firewalk Studios™ is dedicated to creating unforgettable multiplayer experiences that capture the joy of playing together. As a subsidiary of Bellevue, Washington-based ProbablyMonsters Inc., Firewalk is led by a team of seasoned developers who believe in the power of multiplayer and want to delight players with worlds that spark the imagination and forge connection through gameplay. immersive, artistic and sincere. characters. Their experienced management team has helped launch some of entertainment’s biggest properties across games and movies that have garnered millions of dedicated fans. These titles include Call of Duty, Destiny, Apex Legends, Halo, and others. For more information, visit firewalkstudios.com.

About ProbablyMonsters Inc.

ProbablyMonsters™, an independent AAA video game company, was founded in 2016 by former Bungie CEO and President Harold Ryan. The company aims to change the way games are made by delivering industry-defining games within a healthy working culture. Based in Bellevue, Washington, the company has a strong team of experienced and innovative game development leaders with a history of launching successful projects. ProbablyMonsters’ mission is to unite, guide and empower talent to redefine what it means to deliver exceptional games and excite players. The company is building and fostering the growth of several development teams, three of which have been announced. Firewalk Studios™ is creating an original multiplayer game to be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Cauldron™ is creating an original adventure game, and Battle Barge™ is working on a cooperative RPG. ProbablyMonsters has over 450 employees and continues to focus on growth, having closed a preferred Series A funding round of $250 million in January 2022. For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

“PlayStation and PS5 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005272/en/

CONTACT: SIE

Jennifer Hallette

jennifer.hallet[email protected]

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

PUBLISHED: 04/20/2023 1:02 PM / DISK: 04/20/2023 1:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005272/en

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/sony-interactive-entertainment-to-acquire-firewalk-studios-from-probablymonsters-inc/article_45991f32-5a32-597e-840a-29f862584ba5.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: