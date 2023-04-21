Entertainment
9 Hit Tamil Movies Remade In Bollywood To Watch Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
After making a notable appearance in PathaneSalman Khan is set to release his first film of the year, Someone’s brother, someone’s life. A remake of Ajith Kumar’s 2014 Tamil film Veeram, the story of Khan’s next film revolves around a self-proclaimed vigilante who decides to make amends after falling in love. But the plot takes an interesting twist when he’s forced to go back to his old ways to save his girlfriend and her family members.
Well, this isn’t the first time Bollywood has come up with its own take on a Tamil movie. From the crime drama of Suriya singam to Vijay’s action thriller Thuppaki, we have compiled a list of successful Tamil movies that have been remade in Bollywood. You can watch them before the release of Khan’s Someone’s brother, someone’s life. Available on Voot, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms, these Tamil dramas are quite entertaining.
9 Must-See Hit Tamil Movies That Have Been Remade In Bollywood To Watch Before The Release Of Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’
1. Vettai – YouTube
The action-thriller story of Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor Baghi 3 is inspired by Vettai. The 2012 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Arya, tells the story of an unemployed man who helps his elder brother – a police officer by profession, in eliminating crime in the city. The Tamil drama was also remade in Telugu (Tadakha), Odie (happy lucky), Bangladeshi (Hitman) and Marathi (come to the house).
2. Thuppaki – Voot, Aha, MX Player, Disney+ Hotstar
When an army officer (Vijay) travels to Mumbai to have a good time with his friends and family, he ends up getting bogged down in investigating the bomb blast that rocks the entire city. . Watch him hunt down a sleeper cell in the thriller Edge of the Siege. The Tamil film was remade in Hindi as Vacation: a soldier is never on vacation with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Another exciting option to watch before Salman Khan Someone’s brother, someone’s life.
3. Ghajini – Sun NXT, YouTube
Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie Ghajini was a remake of Suriya’s hit Tamil film with the same title. The plot of the action thriller revolves around a wealthy businessman suffering from anterograde amnesia who is keen to punish the man responsible for the death of his partner. Both releases were directed by AR Murugadoss and turned out to be massive hits.
4. Kaakha Kaakha – Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
Kaakha Kaakha is an engaging Tamil option that deserves to be on your watch list. Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the action thriller tells the story of a police officer who spares no effort to punish the man responsible for the murder of his wife. One of Suriya’s highest earning films, Kaakha Kaakha was redone in Hindi as Strength With John Abraham, Genelia D’Souza and Vidyut Jammwal.
5. Kalyana Samayal Saadham – Disney+ Hotstar
Did you know the Roman drama by Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was a remake of the Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham? Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington in the lead roles, the film follows a software engineer who, just before his wedding, discovers he has erectile dysfunction. An Exciting Movie Option You Can Watch Before Salman Khan Someone’s brother, someone’s life.
6. O Kadhal Kanmani – Disney+ Hotstar, Aha, Netflix, ZEE5
The romantic drama of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor Ok Janu is a remake of Tamil film by Mani Ratnam O Kadhal Kanmani which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The 2015 film is a modern-era romantic drama that delves into the lives of two people with different perspectives on life and relationships. The two decide to remain a couple before going their separate ways. A sweet love story that you can watch with your partner before Someone’s brother, someone’s life release.
7. Singam – Amazon Prime Video
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s crime drama Singham starring Ajay Devgn is a remake of Suriya’s action drama with the same title. The phenomenal success of the 2010 Tamil film motivated the makers to come up with two more episodes. The franchise centers on the adventures of a daredevil cop who rescues citizens from criminals and corrupt officials.
8. Kanchana – Sun NXT, YouTube
Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Kiara Advani to star in the Hindi remake (Laxmi) of the hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the second film in the Muni film series revolves around a man who begins to behave strangely after being possessed by a spirit. Available on Sun NXT and YouTube, Kanchana is another thrilling drama that you can watch if you are excited Someone’s brother, someone’s life.
9. Mudhalvan – Voot, YouTube
Arjun, Manisha Koirala and Raghuvaran headline filmmaker S Shankar’s intense drama Mudhalvan. The hit film follows a TV journalist who accepts the Chief Minister’s challenge to become the CM for a day. The film proved to be a huge commercial and critical success. It was redone in Hindi as Nayak: the real hero by S Shankar with Anil Kapoor in the lead role.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gqindia.com/binge-watch/collection/9-superhit-tamil-movies-remade-in-bollywood-watch-before-salman-khan-kisi-ka-bhai-kisi-ki-jaan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 9 Hit Tamil Movies Remade In Bollywood To Watch Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
- Arizona joins antitrust lawsuit against Google over online advertising technology
- PTI Instagram manager kidnapped in Lahore, claims Imran Khan
- Buddha’s ideas offer solutions to global challenges
- Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc. | Business
- Cardinals ready to fly at MAC Championship
- Lightning’s Victor Hedman doesn’t dress for Game 2 vs. Maple Leafs
- Welcoming Remarks to Fed Listens: Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy in the Permian Basin
- Alphabet merges DeepMind with Google Brain AI research arm
- They have revealed the massacres and beheadings of the Myanmar army
- Treatment may slow multiple sclerosis symptoms in high-risk people: study
- Trump Ally says key to Republicans winning election is to stop college kids from voting