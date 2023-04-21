9 Hit Tamil Movies Remade In Bollywood To Watch Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

After making a notable appearance in PathaneSalman Khan is set to release his first film of the year, Someone’s brother, someone’s life. A remake of Ajith Kumar’s 2014 Tamil film Veeram, the story of Khan’s next film revolves around a self-proclaimed vigilante who decides to make amends after falling in love. But the plot takes an interesting twist when he’s forced to go back to his old ways to save his girlfriend and her family members.

Well, this isn’t the first time Bollywood has come up with its own take on a Tamil movie. From the crime drama of Suriya singam to Vijay’s action thriller Thuppaki, we have compiled a list of successful Tamil movies that have been remade in Bollywood. You can watch them before the release of Khan’s Someone’s brother, someone’s life. Available on Voot, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms, these Tamil dramas are quite entertaining.

9 Must-See Hit Tamil Movies That Have Been Remade In Bollywood To Watch Before The Release Of Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

1. Vettai – YouTube

The action-thriller story of Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor Baghi 3 is inspired by Vettai. The 2012 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Arya, tells the story of an unemployed man who helps his elder brother – a police officer by profession, in eliminating crime in the city. The Tamil drama was also remade in Telugu (Tadakha), Odie (happy lucky), Bangladeshi (Hitman) and Marathi (come to the house).

2. Thuppaki – Voot, Aha, MX Player, Disney+ Hotstar

When an army officer (Vijay) travels to Mumbai to have a good time with his friends and family, he ends up getting bogged down in investigating the bomb blast that rocks the entire city. . Watch him hunt down a sleeper cell in the thriller Edge of the Siege. The Tamil film was remade in Hindi as Vacation: a soldier is never on vacation with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Another exciting option to watch before Salman Khan Someone’s brother, someone’s life.

3. Ghajini – Sun NXT, YouTube

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie Ghajini was a remake of Suriya’s hit Tamil film with the same title. The plot of the action thriller revolves around a wealthy businessman suffering from anterograde amnesia who is keen to punish the man responsible for the death of his partner. Both releases were directed by AR Murugadoss and turned out to be massive hits.

4. Kaakha Kaakha – Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Kaakha Kaakha is an engaging Tamil option that deserves to be on your watch list. Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the action thriller tells the story of a police officer who spares no effort to punish the man responsible for the murder of his wife. One of Suriya’s highest earning films, Kaakha Kaakha was redone in Hindi as Strength With John Abraham, Genelia D’Souza and Vidyut Jammwal.

5. Kalyana Samayal Saadham – Disney+ Hotstar

Did you know the Roman drama by Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was a remake of the Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham? Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington in the lead roles, the film follows a software engineer who, just before his wedding, discovers he has erectile dysfunction. An Exciting Movie Option You Can Watch Before Salman Khan Someone’s brother, someone’s life.

6. O Kadhal Kanmani – Disney+ Hotstar, Aha, Netflix, ZEE5

The romantic drama of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor Ok Janu is a remake of Tamil film by Mani Ratnam O Kadhal Kanmani which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The 2015 film is a modern-era romantic drama that delves into the lives of two people with different perspectives on life and relationships. The two decide to remain a couple before going their separate ways. A sweet love story that you can watch with your partner before Someone’s brother, someone’s life release.

7. Singam – Amazon Prime Video

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s crime drama Singham starring Ajay Devgn is a remake of Suriya’s action drama with the same title. The phenomenal success of the 2010 Tamil film motivated the makers to come up with two more episodes. The franchise centers on the adventures of a daredevil cop who rescues citizens from criminals and corrupt officials.

8. Kanchana – Sun NXT, YouTube

Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Kiara Advani to star in the Hindi remake (Laxmi) of the hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the second film in the Muni film series revolves around a man who begins to behave strangely after being possessed by a spirit. Available on Sun NXT and YouTube, Kanchana is another thrilling drama that you can watch if you are excited Someone’s brother, someone’s life.

9. Mudhalvan – Voot, YouTube

Arjun, Manisha Koirala and Raghuvaran headline filmmaker S Shankar’s intense drama Mudhalvan. The hit film follows a TV journalist who accepts the Chief Minister’s challenge to become the CM for a day. The film proved to be a huge commercial and critical success. It was redone in Hindi as Nayak: the real hero by S Shankar with Anil Kapoor in the lead role.