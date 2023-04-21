Jonathan Majors’ lawyer says actor is ‘innocent’ as other alleged victims of abuse come forward





Jonathan Majors’ legal representative has unequivocally denied all allegations of abuse by the actor, while other alleged victims have come forward to cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. It comes amid domestic violence charges brought against the actor by the DA in connection with a March 25 incident involving an unnamed victim believed to be Majors’ romantic partner. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment minor injuries in the head and neck, after an altercation between the pair, during which the actor allegedly called emergency services to attend to the woman for mental health issues, his lawyer Priya Chaudrhy claimed in a declaration. The Emmy-nominated artist has been charged with two counts of third degree assault, second degree aggravated harassment, second degree harassment and attempted third degree assault. He appeared briefly in court where a judge released him. Majors is due in court on May 8. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Honoré Jonathan Majors poses with the ‘Actor Award for Motion Picture’ in the press room during the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Film and Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) In a new turn of events, Variety reports that several alleged Majors abuse victims have come forward to cooperate with the district attorney’s office regarding the abuse allegations. It comes amid reports that began swirling on social media shortly after the March incident Majors had. a long reputation of alleged abusive and “cruel” behavior that is known in Yale Drama School and New York Theater circles. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” Chaudrhy said in a statement. “We have provided compelling evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated. This comment comes as the Majors team has posted video stills showing the alleged victim at a local nightclub shortly after the altercation. Chaudhry points out that the video shows the unnamed 30-year-old demonstrating full use of her right hand, which was allegedly injured by a broken finger during their physical encounter. Majors’ lawyers also allege the woman was the assailant in the altercation, which allegedly took place inside a car service and was seen by their private driver, who Majors’ lawyers say will testify that the actor is innocent of abuse. Chaudry’s husband and current Majors crisis manager Andrew Bourke also revealed some of the evidence they believe will help clear Majors earlier this month, when he posted SMS screenshots of the alleged victim to Majors claiming responsibility for the altercation following an ‘attempt to seize’ Majors’ phone and insisting it was not his intention that he face criminal charges . LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Jonathan Majors attends the European Premiere of ‘Creed III’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) In anticipation of these latest developments, Majors have been discontinued by its talent management company Entertainment 360 and its public relations representative, the Lede Company. Deadline reports that the actor has already been written out of a number of upcoming projects, including an as-yet-unannounced Otis Redding biopic that’s currently in the works and a screen adaptation of The man in myBasement by Walter Moseley, in which he was to star and executive produce. No word yet on his role as Kang the Conqueror in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, but industry speculation indicates the media giant is currently on the lookout for a replacement actor for upcoming projects. come featuring the character, including the one from 2025. Avengers: Kang Dynastyand 2026Avengers: Secret Wars. Majors is also set to play ’90s NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman in Lionsgates.upcoming urban legend drama 48 hours in Vegas and star of Spike Lee’s upcoming Amazon Studios project,Lining.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/entertainment/jonathan-majors-abuse-allegations-case-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos