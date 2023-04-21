News | City of West Hollywood

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., as part of the City of West Hollywoods WeHo bed series and annual celebration of National Poetry Month, there will be Lounge with the poetsthe first West Hollywood poetry and reading spa day. Members of the public are invited to relax with a poet on the Respite Deck at the new West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, West Hollywood, CA. From 6-7:25 p.m., guests will receive a menu of poetic spa services for one-on-one and small-group experiences with poets, ranging from fengshui balancing to poetic cucumber facials and chakra alignment. At 7:30 p.m., join the City for a sunset reading where we’ll hear poets from the Poetry Spa share their words in a closing ritual and celebration of National Poetry Month. The event is free and light refreshments will be served. RSVPs are requested at www.weho.org/wehoreads.

Following the event, from 8-10 p.m., there will be an informal cocktail hour gathering at the Beaches WeHo, located at 8928 Santa Monica Boulevard, where community members can reflect on their experiences of day at the poetry spa and converse with the poets involved. .

Poets participating in WeHo reads: lounging with poets the event and their poetry spa day activity includes:

Brian Sonia Wallace present Poetic facials Sonia-Wallace is the current West Hollywood City Poet Laureate and host and event planner. He is the author of the memoir The poetry of strangers (Harper Collins, 2020). His other publications include the chapbook, I sold these poems, now I want them back (Yak Press, 2016), a chapter on poetry as the creation of places for Art & the city (Routledge, 2018), and written in The Guardian, LithubAnd rolling stone. In 2019, he received a One City One Pride Arts Fellowship from the City of West Hollywood to create Pride Poets, a project that took poets on typewriters to the streets of West Hollywood to create over 700 original works based on individual interactions. In 2021, in his role as the City of West Hollywood Poet Laureate, he was selected as one of the recipients of the Poets Laureate Fellowship by the Academy of American Poets which provided $50,000 to support literary work and a civic project, for which Brian has partnered with APLA Health, the HIV service organization.

Steven Reigns present Do you smell Reigns was West Hollywood City’s first Poet Laureate; he is a poet and educator whose latest book A quilt for David (City Lights, 2021) is the product of ten years of research into the life of dentist David Acers. When he was Poet Laureate for the City of West Hollywood, he inaugurated the annual Poetry Month Street Pole Banner program.

Kim Dower present Comfort and terrify Dower was West Hollywood City’s second Poet Laureate and has published four acclaimed books of poetry, including the Gold Ippy Award-winning collection. Sunbathing at Tyrone Powers’ grave. She’s been nominated for four Pushcarts, is widely anthologized, and teaches writing workshops for Antioch University, the West Hollywood Library, and the UCLA Extension Writers program. When she was the City of West Hollywood Poet Laureate, she created the Citywide Poem collaboration I sing the West Hollywood body.

Charles Flowers present Full body surrender Flowers was West Hollywood City’s third Poet Laureate; he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Vanderbilt University and received his master’s degree in poetry from the University of Oregon. His poems have appeared in Port of the Sun, wheelbarrow street, Gulf Coast, Indiana ReviewAnd Assaracus.

Jen Cheng present Fengshui Balance Cheng is a founding member of the Pride Poets team which was established as a City of West Hollywood One City One Pride Arts Grant funded project. Since falling in love with the art of typewriter poetry, Jen has a collection of canine humor poems and enjoys writing for birthday parties, corporate events and other events. LGBTQ.

Linda Ravenswood present Relax, man Ravenswood is the recipient of the 2022 Edwin Markham Prize for Poetry and the founding editor of The Los Angeles Press. Winner of the 2022 Oxford Poetry Prize, Linda is published by Eyewear London / The Black Spring Press Group (January 2023) and FlowerSong Press (forthcoming 2023).

A week after Poetry Spa Day, there will be another WeHo Reads event on Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. which takes place online, entitled WeHo reads: Shaping motherhood. In this event, consider well motherhood as its joys, its difficulties, its challenges, its graces and the role they play in the formation of ourselves and future generations. Amber Flame is an interdisciplinary creative, activist, and educator whose work has earned residencies with Hedgebrook, Vermont Studio Center, and more. Gerda Govine ItuarteEd.D., poet, art curator, columnist and CEO of G. Govine Consulting, was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and emigrated to New York in the mid-1950s and California in the early 1980s . Luivette Rest is a mother, teacher, poet and Wonder Woman fan born in Puerto Rico but proudly raised in the Bronx. Carla Samet, 2022-2024 Altadena co-poet laureate, is the author of memoirs A day on the golden line and the collection of poetry, What’s leftand teaches creative writing to a variety of ages. Colette Sartors related news collection, Once removed, won the Flannery OConnor Award for Short Fiction, the NYC Big Book Award for Short Story Collections, the Jurors Choice Award, and the National Indie Excellence Awards’ Short Stories Award. This online event will take place in the city of West Hollywoods WeHo Arts YouTube Channel To www.youtube.com/wehoarts. Members of the public can RSVP and receive a direct link to view the event by visiting the WeHo Reads webpage on the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehoreads.

WeHo Reads is the City of West Hollywood’s literary series featuring authors of interest to the West Hollywood community since 2013. For more information on these past events and to RSVP, visit www.weho.org/wehoreads . WeHo Reads is presented by the City of West Hollywood Arts Division and produced by BookSwell, LLC, a literary and media events company dedicated to uplifting writers from historically excluded communities. Additional support for WeHo Reads is provided by the UCLA Extension Writers Program and Poets & Writers, as well as media partnerships with Bookshop.org, Book Soup, and Los Angeles Review of Books.

