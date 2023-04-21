Fager’s Bridge Party and Wine Party Highlight Beach Entertainment Lineup





When it comes to musical entertainment along the Delmarva Coast, variety is indeed the spice of life. The concerts and events for the next few days will feature rock, bluegrass, folk and more. In Ocean City, tickets sold out this weekend for the fifth annual Wine Fest at Fagers Island. The 2023 edition, scheduled for Saturday April 22 at 4 p.m., will bring together former rock band 8-Trax. Fagers will also celebrate an annual tradition when the first of its weekly Monday Deck Parties takes place outdoors at 5 p.m. on April 24. As they have for many moons, OC Transfuzion’s classic rock quartet will provide the soundtrack. Free entry. In Lewes, local concert promoter The Listening Booth is bringing a national singer-songwriter to town. Alice Howe will perform at Hammer & Stain, located on Route 1 southbound, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 ($15, $25). Howe splits his time between Los Angeles and Boston and is on tour in support of his latest folk-rock album Circumstance. Another Lewes-area music venue, The Room at Cedar Grove, continues its series of dinner concerts this week. The Dirty Grass Players will play bluegrass music at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 ($85). Tickets have sold out for a Sunday, May 21 appearance by Grammy winner John Ford Coley (Love Is The Answer, Id Really Love to See You Tonight.) In Ocean View, the Dickens Parlor Theater on Route 26 will host New York vocal diva Sue Matsuki in town for two nights this weekend. Her show, “The Gals Who Make Me Sing,” will see her pay tribute to jazz, blues, country and pop legends at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 ($52). She and her pianist-music director Gregory Toroian wowed the crowds at Dickens last year with a different show called ‘The Broads Way’. Last week in this column, we were discussing a summer gig at Bottle & Cork nightclub in Dewey Beach that was about to be announced. Tickets are on sale now ($30) for the Monday, August 15 show featuring a pair of traveling troubadours looking to set a world record. Surf-rock dude Donavon Frankenreiter teams up with fellow singer-songwriter Devon Allman (son of rock legend Gregg Allman). The duo will attempt to make history by playing 50 shows in all 50 states in less than 50 days. The Cork also sells tickets for the concerts of several jam bands that are sure to please fans of improvisation and instrumental dexterity. Longtime band Lettuce will appear on Thursday, June 22 ($35), while Andy Frasco and the UN will perform on Wednesday, June 28 ($25). Spafford hits theaters Tuesday, July 11 ($25), while festival favorite Moe is slated for Friday, July 14 ($40). Email Roger Hillis at [email protected] WHAT HAPPENS:Taylor’s BBQ on the Move, Sugar Kingdom Coming to Ocean City Soon NEED A BEER?Iron Hill Brewery launches 3 new Delaware IPAs in the Hometown Taps program

