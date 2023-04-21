The Robert Englund Story Trailer





A trailer has been unveiled for the documentary Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, which is slated for release in June

A year ago we learned that filming had wrapped on the documentary Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story , which, as you might have guessed from the title, chronicles the life and career of iconic actor Robert Englund. A few months ago, we learned that Cinedigm had wrapped the North American distribution rights to the documentary, and they were expected to release it around Englund’s birthday on June 6th. Turns out that’s the exact date they’re going to release it. Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story will receive a digital release and will also be available to watch on the Bloody Disgusting Screambox streaming service at June 6e. Now that we know the release date, a trailer for the documentary has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above. As fans of the genre know, Englund rose to fame playing one of Hollywood’s most iconic horror characters: Freddy Krueger. A classically trained actor and feature filmmaker, Englund’s early credits included a cult surf filmGreat Wednesday. His career was cemented by his portrayal of supernatural serial killer Krueger in Wes Cravens FertileNightmare on Elm Streetfranchise. More recently, the veteran actor played a key role in the fourth season of Netflix’s hitForeignThings . Director Gary Smart spent two years gathering interviews for Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, speaking to Lance Henriksen, Eli Roth, Tony Todd, Bill Moseley, Lin Shaye, Heather Langenkamp, ​​Englund’s wife Nancy Booth, and of course Englund himself. smart wrote Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story with Neil Morris and also produced the documentary alongside Christopher Griffiths, John Campopiano, Adam Evans, Michael Perez and Hank Starrs. Laurence Gornall served as executive producer. The film is a production of Cult Screenings UK Ltd, in association with Unannounced Films. Smart provided the following statement: Chris and I have been fans of Robert since we were kids, and now having the opportunity to not only become friends with Robert but also celebrate his incredible career in this love letter documentary is truly a dream come true for us. . Englund added: This Old Veteran Actor Was Surprised And Flattered To Find Out He Was The Subject Of The DocumentaryHollywood dreams and nightmares. Working with directors Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths and the rest of the team has been a joy because they’re genre fans like me. For Yours Truly, watching the movie is a bit like Mark Twains Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn attending their own funerals. Gary, Chris and Adam managed to find old movies and TV shows that I forgot I was in. I would come back from the dead! Joking aside, it’s a precise memory of an actors’ journey that dreams of becoming reality. What did you think of the Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story trailer? Are you an Englund fan and will you watch this documentary? Let us know by leaving a comment below. It’s definitely something I’ll be looking at.

