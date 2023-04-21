Carrera and GKB Opticals Unveil Latest Edition Prowl Collaboration with Bollywood Star Tiger Shroff





Rooted in sporty, street style attitude, Italian brand Carrera recently collaborated with GKB Opticals with popular Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the face of their active lifestyle brand, Prowl. Aimed at budding millennials, the exclusive Carrera Prowl collection features two distinctive C Logo Easy Series styles and bi-injected styles. To launch the stellar collection in Kolkata, GKB Opticals hosted one of the liveliest parties in town, where we spoke with Priyanka Gupta, Chief Brand Officer, GKB Opticals, to find out more. Tell us about the latest collections? In keeping with our recently launched Carrera Prowl collection, Carrera has introduced two different styles, the C Logo Series and the Bi-Injected styles. The C Logo Easy series is dedicated to a younger and sportier generation and these models are inspired by the sportswear industry with contrasting colors and lightweight materials that make them unique, thanks to the iconic C on the temples. Bi-injected styles apply technical features that provide comfort and durability combined with a perfect fit. In addition, the flexible hinges provide extra grip for any outdoor sports activity. Additionally, we launched our new Ultrapolar lens feature, the next generation of polarization offering better color perception, anti-reflective coating to reduce glare, and 100% UV protection. What are the emerging shade trends this summer? Lately it has been noticed that people are experimenting with shapes. From ovals, rounds to squares and rectangles, customers are investing in shades of various shapes and tones. Initially, there was a trend towards a particular color scheme when it came to sunglasses, however, lately, people are confidently sporting looks in various shapes, sizes and tones. Tiger Shroff in Carrera Prowl shades What makes Carrera different from other brands? As a brand, Carrera has always encouraged and empowered consumers who like to live by their own rules and deal with life up front and therefore it promotes personalized styles by customers. The brand also ensures that the products offer supreme comfort and promise longevity to the wearers. What are the next collections? The next SS23 collection includes new models with an entry-level positioning and highlighting the technical characteristics. There’s a reduced boldness for easier-to-sell styles and refined vintage details with a balanced mix of thickness in each of the Carrera Active, Flag and Signature families. Some tips for taking care of tints? Use lens cleaning solutions and extremely soft clothing to clean the glasses, otherwise they may scratch. Cases or shade covers are essential as they also protect the parts from damage. Strictly avoid using paper or any fiber-enriched substance to clean or wipe glasses as the fibers in them tend to scratch the surface. The collection is currently available at select GKB Opticals stores alongside other eyewear retail chains.

