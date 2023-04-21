Film adaptation of It Ends With Us features 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar as Atlas





Say hello to Atlas Corrigan. It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover announced on April 20 that 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar had been cast as the kindhearted chef in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name. They announced Atlas! I can’t wait for this. Loving the cast so far. Looks like a dream, Hoover wrote on her instagramnext to a screenshot of the Deadline article confirming the news. She also included the hashtag #ItEndsWithUsFilm and tagged the actor, along with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively has previously been announced as the movie’s lead, Lily Bloom, while Baldoni co-stars as the temperamental surgeon Ryle Kincaid. He is also ready to lead. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have also been cast in the film adaptation of “It Ends With Us.” Getty Images Sklenar is known for his role as Spencer Dutton in the second prequel to Yellowstone. He has also appeared in Walker: Independence, Westworld, The Offer, and Emily the Criminal, among others. It Ends With Us was originally released in 2016 and has sold over 20 million copies. The story centers on Lily Bloom, who grew up with an abusive father, and follows her tumultuous relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. When their marriage turns sour, she unexpectedly reconnects with her childhood friend and crushes Atlas Corrigan. A sequel to the book, titled It Begins With Us, was released in 2022. When announcing Lively and Baldoni’s casting in January, Hoover shared the inspiration for her first novel, which was loosely based on her upbringing. In the video, Hoover is in her childhood home and says she wants everyone to know how much I appreciate my mom, who got us out of a scary situation when I was little and took us in. brought to this house. The fact that we’re now discussing a movie made from a book loosely inspired by my mom, it’s just bittersweet, she continued, getting emotional. The little girl who slept in this room thanks you for all the support. A day before announcing the casting of Sklenars, Baldoni revealed in a instagram video they had also found the younger version of Livelys character, Lily. He thanked all the actors for their submissions and auditions and noted that they would announce it soon.



