Which shows would stop first if Hollywood writers went on strike?





Say goodbye to your favorite late-night show if Hollywood writers can’t strike a deal with studios by May 1. That’s the message the Writers Guild of America is sending to investors and entertainment analysts as the screenwriters union increases the pressure on studios amid contract negotiations. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, it will result in the WGA’s first work stoppage in 15 years. In a Thursday memo obtained by The Times, the WGA said a strike in May could delay the network’s key fall television season. The season contributes one-third of all episodes produced, including 45% of episodes produced by legacy media companies Disney, Paramount Global, and Comcast NBCUniversal. And streaming platforms, with their vast libraries of shows to browse, wouldn’t be safe either, as platforms that air streamed shows would be hampered by delays as writing on new shows wraps up. Immediately new episodes of late night shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Real Time With Bill Maher, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, and others would cease, the WGA said. The writers are calling for a pay rise, especially streaming residuals, and new regulations on working conditions. The WGA has sought salary increases and other contract changes worth nearly $600 million, at a time when studios are rocked by cutbacks and layoffs, and many are under pressure to return their more profitable streaming services. The union in its memo pointed out that writers typically work in May and June for shows slated for release in September and October, and any delays in that writing could cause fall season premieres to be postponed and reduce the amount of programming. This will have a ripple effect on streaming services from legacy media companies, which rely on new broadcast episodes to power their services, the WGA said. The memo highlighted Walt Disney Co. and Paramount as producing the most covered comedy dramas and episodes by the WGA, 890 and 860 respectively, in the 2021-22 season. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios including Disney, Apple, Amazon and Paramount in negotiations, had no immediate comment. The group said their goal was to reach a fair deal with the Writers Guild. A deal is only possible if the Guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in thorough discussions of the issues with the companies and seeking reasonable compromises, the AMPTP said. The union warned that in 2007, when it went on strike for 100 days, the dispute resulted in the loss of around a quarter of prime-time scripted programming for the 2007-season. 08 of the network. Broadcast networks quickly ran out of new episodes to air. Many were forced to play more reruns of older shows and more reality TV instead. While Netflix said it was well positioned to weather a strike, other streaming platforms are airing broadcast programs the day after they air. A strike could also jeopardize the industry’s next advertising fronts scheduled for May, with fewer episodes produced, potentially reducing licensing show revenue to international networks and streaming services, the WGA said. Some analysts have said that studios such as Paramount and Warner Bros. could benefit from a short-term strike as they would be able to reduce the costs associated with programming. Writers voted by a historic margin of 98% in favor among 9,218 ballots for strike authorization, allowing union leaders to call a walkout if they are unable to negotiate a new CONTRACT. The earliest a strike could take place is May 2.

