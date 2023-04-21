Entertainment
Such A Fun Way To Consume Music: Why Outdated Cassette Sales Are Soaring | Cassette
Ssales of cassettes in the United Kingdom reached their highest level since 2003, following vinyl records in a small, nostalgia-fueled resurgence. Five readers told us why they preferred to listen to so-called obsolete cassettes.
You have no way to skip tracks which makes it more special
Buying a tape directly from an independent artist on platforms like Bandcamp is such a fun way to consume music. Often produced in very small batches, it’s nice to receive something in the mail that is relatively rare. In these days when Spotify funnels payments only to superstars, it feels good to support smaller artists and labels. I also like vinyl, but the magic of a cassette is that you have no way to skip tracks; you press play and listen from beginning to end with only the satisfying thump on one side ending to interrupt the experience. The noisy touch controls of a cassette player are the perfect tonic for the way most of us consume media throughout the day, making it more of a special event and something to look forward to. Dan White, 40, Norwich
My 12 year old daughter listens to Bon Jovi on hers
There seems to be a huge 90s revival in fashion and classic TV since I was a kid. My 12 year old daughter got herself a cassette player for her birthday and now listens to all the music I made growing up. Ebay and local record stores have been great for finding 90s music and she loves my old tapes. She listens to all kinds of music, but she specifically requested Bon Jovi and Aerosmith tapes, which we bought for her birthday. She also wants Guns N Roses, Abba, East 17, but we don’t have them yet. All his friends adored him when she took him to school. Elisabeth Stagg, 38, Upminster
They got more depth than CDs, I know that’s technically wrong
I listen to tapes daily. And vinyls and CDs. It depends on what I want to listen to and what format it is. Cassettes, however, and I know that’s technically a bad sound, like they have a lot more depth than CDs. I tried one after the other and I think I can hear better sound from the tape. With a dual cassette player hooked up to my 1986 Bang & Olufsen system, this means I have continuous music from two tapes playing both sides on a loop, unlike the single CD player or a vinyl record, which you must turn over when one side is finished. Tim, 50, Wiltshire
My colleague sneaks into my office and changes the music to prog rock
After I finally got rid of my car with a tape player, I was given a boombox player, which is in my office with my old tapes, Stranglers, Kinks and Beatles in LA, Pogues, Clannad and, most importantly, AC/DC, which I used to fall asleep to when I was young.
My big brother died a few years ago and I have some of his tapes that I snatched from him when we were teenagers like Thin Lizzy Deep Purple and UFO he first introduced me to rock and metal. My colleague is in the office next door, but I always know when he sneaks around and works at my desk when the music has been surreptitiously changed to his prog rock stuff, which I no longer approve of. The machine I am currently using was provided by my partner and has extra large buttons designed for the visually impaired or elderly like me. Carole, 55, Huddersfield
Recording our music on tape made us take our jam sessions more seriously
The first album I bought was on tape: Dire Straits, Brothers in Arms. Cassettes were my primary means of consuming music from childhood until I bought a Creative Zen MP3 player in the late 2000s.
I enjoy creating my own music and collaborating with others. After rediscovering the atmosphere and sound of cassette tapes, I gave up recording on my laptop or PC and started using the audio cassette directly. I found these jam sessions concentrated. My friends and I would no longer just shoot endlessly for hours thinking, well, sift through it all later. Instead, there was physical tape consumed and we only had a limited amount of it, so we took the sessions more seriously. It wasn’t the intention when we started, but it was a happy side effect of tape recording. Charles Daniels, 45, Oxford
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/apr/20/fun-way-consume-music-why-sales-of-cassette-tapes-soaring
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Such A Fun Way To Consume Music: Why Outdated Cassette Sales Are Soaring | Cassette
- Google launches a new crawler named GoogleOther
- Former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan’s Instagram head kidnapped in Lahore
- PM Modi will campaign in about 20 locations, Bommai says
- Which shows would stop first if Hollywood writers went on strike?
- Kansas welcomes Oklahoma State to Three-Game Series – Kansas Jayhawks
- Kate returns to high street roots with the 190 dress
- New Innovative Manufacturer in Montgomery County Has Global Impact
- Syria earthquake: Idlib survivors feel forgotten – BBC News
- Anti-abortion group urges Trump to endorse nationwide ban
- The price of lying – L’Echo
- Vladimir Putin Preparing to Attack Britain