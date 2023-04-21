Such A Fun Way To Consume Music: Why Outdated Cassette Sales Are Soaring | Cassette

Ssales of cassettes in the United Kingdom reached their highest level since 2003, following vinyl records in a small, nostalgia-fueled resurgence. Five readers told us why they preferred to listen to so-called obsolete cassettes.

You have no way to skip tracks which makes it more special

Dan White and his collection

Buying a tape directly from an independent artist on platforms like Bandcamp is such a fun way to consume music. Often produced in very small batches, it’s nice to receive something in the mail that is relatively rare. In these days when Spotify funnels payments only to superstars, it feels good to support smaller artists and labels. I also like vinyl, but the magic of a cassette is that you have no way to skip tracks; you press play and listen from beginning to end with only the satisfying thump on one side ending to interrupt the experience. The noisy touch controls of a cassette player are the perfect tonic for the way most of us consume media throughout the day, making it more of a special event and something to look forward to. Dan White, 40, Norwich

My 12 year old daughter listens to Bon Jovi on hers

Elizabeth’s Mixtape

There seems to be a huge 90s revival in fashion and classic TV since I was a kid. My 12 year old daughter got herself a cassette player for her birthday and now listens to all the music I made growing up. Ebay and local record stores have been great for finding 90s music and she loves my old tapes. She listens to all kinds of music, but she specifically requested Bon Jovi and Aerosmith tapes, which we bought for her birthday. She also wants Guns N Roses, Abba, East 17, but we don’t have them yet. All his friends adored him when she took him to school. Elisabeth Stagg, 38, Upminster

They got more depth than CDs, I know that’s technically wrong

Tims cassette player and its eclectic cassettes

I listen to tapes daily. And vinyls and CDs. It depends on what I want to listen to and what format it is. Cassettes, however, and I know that’s technically a bad sound, like they have a lot more depth than CDs. I tried one after the other and I think I can hear better sound from the tape. With a dual cassette player hooked up to my 1986 Bang & Olufsen system, this means I have continuous music from two tapes playing both sides on a loop, unlike the single CD player or a vinyl record, which you must turn over when one side is finished. Tim, 50, Wiltshire

My colleague sneaks into my office and changes the music to prog rock

Carole and her desktop cassette player Photograph: Community of Guardians

After I finally got rid of my car with a tape player, I was given a boombox player, which is in my office with my old tapes, Stranglers, Kinks and Beatles in LA, Pogues, Clannad and, most importantly, AC/DC, which I used to fall asleep to when I was young.

My big brother died a few years ago and I have some of his tapes that I snatched from him when we were teenagers like Thin Lizzy Deep Purple and UFO he first introduced me to rock and metal. My colleague is in the office next door, but I always know when he sneaks around and works at my desk when the music has been surreptitiously changed to his prog rock stuff, which I no longer approve of. The machine I am currently using was provided by my partner and has extra large buttons designed for the visually impaired or elderly like me. Carole, 55, Huddersfield

Recording our music on tape made us take our jam sessions more seriously

Charles and his recording equipment

The first album I bought was on tape: Dire Straits, Brothers in Arms. Cassettes were my primary means of consuming music from childhood until I bought a Creative Zen MP3 player in the late 2000s.

I enjoy creating my own music and collaborating with others. After rediscovering the atmosphere and sound of cassette tapes, I gave up recording on my laptop or PC and started using the audio cassette directly. I found these jam sessions concentrated. My friends and I would no longer just shoot endlessly for hours thinking, well, sift through it all later. Instead, there was physical tape consumed and we only had a limited amount of it, so we took the sessions more seriously. It wasn’t the intention when we started, but it was a happy side effect of tape recording. Charles Daniels, 45, Oxford