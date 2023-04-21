Country Music Artist Tony Evans, Jr. Talks Going Viral, The Atlanta Entertainment Scene, And A Dream Collab With HER





Tony Evans, Jr. has always been intrigued by the narrative element of country music. The Atlanta native, who now resides in Nashville, is now gaining attention for changing the face of country music. Evans’ first rise to fame came after the release of a cover of Luke Comb’s “One Number Away” which eventually went viral on social media. He also appeared on The shadow room and caught the attention of prominent artists such as Keyshia Cole and country singers Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs and Jimmy Allen. For Evans, country music kept him from expressing himself and traveling through sound. “There’s something unique about it,” Evans told ADW. “The genre almost takes you to another place. When I write my music, I like to create another world. I love that escape you get out of it. Although Evans used music as an escape, it made him stand out and attracted millions of people who found him through social media. “Coming into country music, I knew I was going to be different,” Evans said. “But one of my main goals was to be the country artist that’s displayed on The shadow room, because I’m from Atlanta. So it’s part of my culture. One morning I woke up and saw a DM (direct message) from RST room and they asked me if they could post my video. And it almost brought tears to my eyes. And it just got a lot of attention. Growing up in Atlanta, Evans saw how the city’s music scene flourished during her youth. Artists such as OutKast, Usher, TLC and many more have helped inspire him and his music. But he thinks adding the country flair will benefit Atlanta’s music scene. “It’s amazing, I will always have a deep love for Atlanta because that’s where I was raised,” Evans said. “Atlanta will forever be my home. The fact that I can bring love back to the city in a whole new way is exciting for me. I can bring a whole new thing to the city. And that’s a big deal. Evans will indeed have the opportunity to make Atlanta proud as he continues his journey. But he also wants to collaborate and create projects with those who inspire him. “When it comes to a dream collab, it has to be HER,” says Evans. “It’s just something about her, she has such a unique vibe. And she’s so stylish. I feel like our fans would love that…I’m a musician. I’ve been playing guitar for 15 years So it all starts on the guitar with me. And that’s another reason why I really appreciate HER’s art. It all starts on the instrument. And then the words come. And I’m gonna put it all together. Last year was a bit fast for Evans, but to achieve his dream of being a country star, he wouldn’t have done it any other way. “The year has definitely been a whirlwind,” says Evans. “A lot of times I wear my headphones and it makes me think I’m living my dream.” About the author of the article AR Shaw

AR Shaw is editor of Atlanta Daily World and is the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music”.

