Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser to film PBR commercials in Fort Worth





Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser brings his cowboy charm to the screen in Cowtown next month. Hauser, who plays rough and tough cowboy Rip Wheeler, will travel to Fort Worth in May to film a publicity campaign during the World Finals of Professional Bull Riding. The Dickies Arena hosts the World Finals from May 12-21. As the newest brand ambassador and creative partner of PBR, the Hausers commercial campaign will deliver a message honoring America, those who sacrifice for our freedom, cowboys, and celebrating the core values ​​that uplift America. I’m thrilled to work with PBR to tell stories that reveal the humanity of a group of extraordinary cowboys who raise the curtain in an uplifting way that celebrates family, loyalty, love, honor, determination and friendship representing the best of Americana, Hauser said in a press release. News roundup Keep up to date with the news of the day that you need to know. Fans attending the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast event on May 12 and 13 will witness and participate in elements of the Hausers commercial shoot. The ads would eventually find their way to PBR programming, airing on CBS television and sports networks, as well as being used on social media. Tickets are on sale now for the PBR World Finals and start around $43 each. The Hauser and PBR partnership brings together one of the largest players in the West working today with the world’s leading bull organization. The creation to be shot at Dickies Arena as a result of our unique partnership with Cole will showcase what it truly means to love America and live the cowboy way,” said PBR CEO Sean Gleason. Hauser appeared on Yellowstone since debuting on the Paramount Network in 2018. Over his five seasons on the show, Hausers Rip Wheeler has done everything he can to keep the titular Montana ranch together. The actor is no stranger to Cowtown, having stopped by the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in recent years to sign autographs with Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan. The dynamic duo drew hundreds of people to the event just over two months ago. Yellowstone Season 5 premiered in November and is currently on a mid-season hiatus until this summer. The Season 5 premiere took place in Fort Worth, with Sheridan and several cast members in attendance. By BRAYDEN GARCIA Fort Worth Star-Telegram Cole Hauser has appeared on Yellowstone since its debut on the Paramount Network in 2018. (Paramount Networks) Learn more about Taylor Sheridan and her productions

