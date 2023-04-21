Martin Lawrence inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Martin LawrenceThe name is now on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On April 20, an official induction ceremony was held where Lawrence appeared for the unveiling of his new star. HCC President and CEO Steve Nissen served as emcee while Steve Harvey and Lynn Whitfield appeared as guest speakers. Lawrence’s star sits at 6617 Hollywood Boulevard and marks the 2,753rd star to be added to the famous walkway.

Lawrence receives his star in the Television category, recognizing the accolades he has earned on the small screen. He rose to fame as the titular star of the hit sitcom Martin, which is still a favorite for many fans to this day. He was discovered by television executives after impressing with his comedy on star search. Lawrence would also host Def Comedy Jam on HBO VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Lawrence’s talents have extended to film as well, as he has appeared in a variety of movies over the decades. He has been seen in movies like house party, Boomerang, wild pigs, Nothing to lose, blue band, Life, A thin line between love and hateAnd Grandma’s house and its sequels. He also starred in the previous three Bad Boys films alongside Will Smith. “Martin Lawrence has been a staple of pop culture for over 30 years,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “This comedic genius has made many of us laugh for decades and will continue to do so with his creative moments in television and film.” Related: Bad Boys 4 Set Photos Reveal First Look At Will Smith’s Return

Martin Lawrence will be back on the big screen for Bad Boys 4 Lawrence will come back in bad boys 4after the third film, bad boys for life, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2020. The film is currently filming and images of Will Smith on set have recently been released. The film will bring Lawrence back to reprise his role as Marcus Burnett alongside Smith’s Mike Lowrey. Smith and Lawrence appeared together in a video in January to announce that the sequel was officially set to begin production. “Bad Boys for life, baby! For life!” Smith says in the video. Joking how they should have saved the bad boys for life title for the fourth episode, Lawrence quipped, “‘But we made it For life…but it’s still Bad Boys for life!” It is not yet clear when bad boys 4 will be published. You can attend Lawrence’s induction ceremony into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Youtube video below.

