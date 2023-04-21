Rust actor Alec Baldwin arrives in Montana with a film crew in tow

Alec Baldwin flew to Montana a day before filming resumed on his troubled western Rust – which is currently due to kick off on Friday.

The veteran actor, 65, was photographed by DailyMail.com arriving at an airport in Bozeman, Montana, where he was seen picking up a rental car after departing a United flight via Denver from New York.

According to a crew call issued by the Montana Film Office, filming on the now syndicated set will begin tomorrow and continue through May 22 at the Yellowstone Film Ranch 20 miles south of Livingston.

Baldwin was accompanied by members of a film crew who traveled with him from New York. The four-woman crew was seen on Wednesday filming him tenderly kissing Hilaria before he left for the airport.

Alec Baldwin arrived in Montana a day before filming resumed on his troubled western Rust, exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show

Baldwin was accompanied by what appeared to be members of a film crew who traveled with him from New York, including the woman in the white hat

According to a crew call issued by the Montana Film Office, filming on the now syndicated set will begin tomorrow and continue through May 22 at the Yellowstone Film Ranch 20 miles south of Livingston.

The 65-year-old actor was seen picking up a rental car from Hertz and pulling his own luggage

Baldwin was photographed by DailyMail.com arriving at an airport in Bozeman, Montana, after departing a United flight via Denver from New York

Baldwin and members of the film crew were seen waiting at baggage claim before heading to the filming location

DailyMail.com saw the film crew show up at their Manhattan apartment around 7am Wednesday and meet the actor outside.

Baldwin smiled and shook hands with the crew members before telling them that his wife and children would be out in a few minutes.

Soon after, Baldwin returned with his sons and his wife Hilaria, who was smiling and carrying their youngest daughter in her arms. Baldwin loaded his sons’ bags of books into an SUV, spoke to the cameras briefly, then drove them to school, with Hilaria leading the four-woman crew inside.

Baldwin returned home to say goodbye, rolled his suitcase into the SUV, and drove to the airport with the film crew in tow.

Hilaria looked comfortable in front of the camera, smiling with her seven-month-old daughter, Ilaria Catalina.

She wore baggy jeans, a white top and flannel with sneakers, before changing into slippers.

Production came to an abrupt halt in October 2021 when a prop gun held by Baldwinfired a live bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchinsabout New Mexico filmtogether.

Baldwin is currently facing a manslaughter charge for the death of a mother, as is rookie gunsmith Hannah Gutteriez-Reed – who will no longer play a role in Rust.

The two face a two-week preliminary hearing in the case which is due to begin May 3, but Baldwin has already been granted a waiver and does not have to appear in person.

Film crews were there to capture the tender moment Alec kissed his wife and child goodbye on Wednesday

Hilaria appeared comfortable in front of the camera, smiling with her seven-month-old daughter, Ilaria Catalina, in her arms

Baldwin rolled his suitcase into the SUV and drove to the airport with the film crew accompanying him for the trip

Hilaria wore baggy jeans, a white top and flannel with trainers, before changing into slippers and carrying her seven-month-old child

A film crew showed up at the Baldwins’ Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning and filmed the family’s farewell. He was seen waving to the crew

Baldwin spoke briefly to the cameras as Hilaria and their youngest daughter stood by his side. He took his sons to school then left for the airport

Hilaria appeared to lead the film crew outside her home on Wednesday. We don’t know what the family is filming

In February, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office dropped a charge of building firearms, a felony that would have resulted in a five-year sentence if convicted.

Despite the controversy, on Tuesday a spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions said CNN the shooting will continue.

It wasannounced earlier this year that Baldwin would remain in the lead role of Rust and another cinematographer would replace Hutchins.It was also confirmed that filming would not be completed on the original Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

Director Joel Souza, who was injured by the same bullet that killed Hutchins, will also return to complete the project.

Earlier this week, a judge sealed from public view the terms of a civil settlement between Baldwin and Hutchins’ widower, Mathew, and their son.

“What drives my decision is really the best interests of the minor child. And that’s one of the most powerful reasons to seal a case,” the judge told a hearing on Monday.

It was announced earlier this year that Baldwin would remain in the lead role of Rust and another cinematographer would replace Hutchins.

Production came to an abrupt halt in October 2021 when a prop gun held by Baldwin fired a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film’s set in New Mexico. An image of Hutchins is shown at a vigil

Despite the controversy, a Rust Movie Productions spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday that filming would continue at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

Mathew Hutchins and Baldwin reached another agreement in October. Part of that stipulated that Hutchins would serve as the film’s executive producer.

After settling the lawsuit last year, Mathew said he wanted no more “recriminations”. But in January, Hutchins’ family said they supported Baldwin being charged with manslaughter.

Last Thursday, Baldwin filed a motion to dismiss another lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ parents and sister, saying they had been estranged from her ‘physically, financially and emotionally for years before her death. “.

Baldwin said in court papers: ‘The loss of a daughter and a sister is undoubtedly painful under any circumstances.

“Yet the plaintiffs who had been estranged physically, financially and emotionally from Halyna for years prior to her death have no viable cause of action against the defendants,” the documents state.