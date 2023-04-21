Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES — Actor Martin Lawrence was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The comedian had the support of many friends, as well as his family. After the ceremony, an emotional Lawrence said the whole event left him feeling a bit overwhelmed.

“I cried all week, so I thought if I wore my glasses today, you might not see my tears,” Lawrence said. “But they are most definitely tears of joy.”

Lawrence made his television debut in the late 1980s on “What’s Happening Now.” He struck television gold in 1992 as the star of the sitcom “Martin.”

“In my generation, when you say ‘Martin’, you don’t have to say his last name. Everyone knows who you’re talking about,” Tracy Morgan said. “My parents had Redd Foxx and ‘Sanford and Son’. We had Martin Lawrence.”

On the big screen was the “Bad Boys” franchise, with another on the way. Plus, “Big Momma’s House” and “House Party.”

“If this guy ain’t got a star, they gotta get them all out of the ground, dig up all that fucking stuff,” Steve Harvey said. “Ladies and gentlemen, Martin Lawrence is that guy!”

Along with being grateful to his friends, Lawrence thanked his fans for their loyal support all these years.

“I’m grateful for the love I give and I just feel like I’m getting it back,” Lawrence said. “If I can pass on one thing to those who come after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility and drive it until the wheels fall off!”