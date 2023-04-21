Is Michael Jordan’s movie a slam dunk? | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Twenty-five years ago, two childhood friends struck gold. They wrote a screenplay and had the audacity to shop for it, stipulating that they would also star in the film. They engendered a lot of benevolence with their charisma and chutzpa, and when they brought their mothers to the Oscars, everyone was charmed. Ben Affleck became the youngest person to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar at 25. Matt Damon also won an Oscar and was nominated for his lead role in Good Will Hunting.

They went on to have legendary careers with big hits as leads in action, sci-fi, and comic book movies. Damon was great in the Bourne Identity movies, while Affleck went from portraying DC Comics as Batman to being a run-down actor playing Batman. They each had their films which were acclaimed and a few which were not hits. Damon married an Argentine he met on the set of a movie and stayed away from the Hollywood spotlight. He is known for his fake feud with Jimmy Fallon but has a reputation as a strong and reliable family man.

Affleck was having a hard time dealing with the fame and all that constant attention. After a very public divorce, he became the subject of Sad Ben memes. Now married to one of the world’s most famous stars, Jennifer Lopez, he seems to have learned to navigate Hollywood and his career. He won an Oscar for his directorial debut, Argo, over 16 years ago. Affleck went on to direct four more feature films, all dramas with emotional themes based on real events or bestselling books.

Affleck and Damon have now launched their own production company. Artist Equity has a unique and revolutionary way of doing business. Artists involved in a project can earn dividends on the success of their work. Once a benefit of a few directors or movie stars, Artist Equity aims to distribute wealth among the film crew to include cinematography, editor, and costume designer. Their first project is the sports biopic, Air, which opens Friday at The Nugget.

With Affleck at the helm directing a script by Alex Convery, he’s assembled a great team that makes the film a special treat. Even if you’re not a huge sports fan and have never owned basketball shoes, this heartwarming film brings star power to tell an underdog story. This is not a film about a sports team finally winning the big championship and triumphing over all odds. Air is the story of how footwear company Nike, known for its running shoes, landed the world’s best basketball player as their spokesperson.

In 1984, Damon dons the wrinkled suits of Sonny Vaccaro, Nike’s basketball scout. Affleck spouts Buddhist principles while sporting extravagant running clothes and ’80s sunglasses as Nike co-founder and CEO Phil Knight. At Michael Jordan’s request, Viola Davis plays his mother, Deloris. She brokered the deal that is at the center of this film. Jason Bateman sports a shag hairstyle as Vice President of Marketing Robby Strasser. Chris Tucker is a welcome addition as Howard White. For a film that is primarily a series of conversations in offices, it was crucial to have known and sympathetic actors among these people.

Screenwriter Alex Convery credits the Air team.

Ben and Matt took the script and ran with it. Much of what was on screen was their own, Convery told IndieWire.

Their collaboration extended to the set, Convery added. Tucker cooked up most of his own dialogue. Davis improvised, by Convery’s own admission, the best line in the film (A shoe is just a shoe until my son gets in it). Many of Chris Messinas’ agent rants were the product of Affleck encouraging him.

The outsiders in this story are Nike’s management team. Based on the true story of the birth of Air Jordans, we follow Nike basketball scout Sonny Vaccaro as he pursues rookie player Michael Jordan. Vaccaro wants to sign Jordan to represent Nike basketball shoes. Instead, Jordan’s mother, Deloris, makes an unprecedented request.

The film does not feature the young basketball star. He is only shown from behind or later, in clips of the real Jordan on the pitch. The action instead focuses on the conversations between Sonny and Deloris as he tries to convince her to make this deal for her son. Sonny has the brilliant idea of ​​a shoe named after their star and designed exclusively for him. It’s a tough sell for Sonny when he can’t even get a date with Jordan. Messina plays the sports agent and the gatekeeper of the ball player.

There’s a little too much time spent trying to establish the period with close-ups of big phones, 80s fashion, and several period-specific songs on the radio. The story has heart and great performances and saves the basketball-playing dazzle of Jordon for last. It allows you to root for both Nike and the Jordan family.

A film whose plot revolves around the sharing of profits made by a production company that does the same for its film crew, what a way to launch your new company. Affleck and Damon have had divergent career paths, each succeeding on their own. Now they’ve teamed up again, and with direction provided by Afflecks and command by Damons onscreen, they’ve created another hit together. It may have only taken 25 years but again they breed goodwill.

Drink rating with movies: 2 out of 5 Gatorades.

