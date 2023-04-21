Bring the brooms | Daily Sport Bulletin

Let’s take a walk in the past.

Last season, the Sixers were clearly the better team, but they couldn’t finish off the Toronto Raptors. Sure, they eventually won the series in six, but Joel Embiid suffered a concussion in that final game that ultimately derailed the Sixers’ playoff hopes as they were eliminated in the next round by the Miami Heat. .

This year, the Sixers again face an outclassed team, the Brooklyn Nets, and have a 2-0 series lead. This year they have to prove they’ve gotten tougher this season, take care of business in Brooklyn, come home and rest for a series against Boston. Of course, devastating injuries can happen at any time, but the benefits of an extended break outweigh some of the possibilities, writes David Murphy.

Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, [email protected].

Do you think the Sixers will be able to pull off a sweep? Why or why not? Email us for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Eagles added depth at wide receiver on Wednesday as the team signed Olamide Zaccheaus, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Zaccheaus, who turns 26 this summer, is a local product, having grown up in Magnolia and then played his high school ball at St Joes Prep. Primarily a slot receiver, Zaccheaus set career highs in receptions with 40 and yards with 533 last season with Atlanta. The terms of the contract are not disclosed.

discovering birds with Jeff McLaneEp 4: Chip Kelly – Part II: The Fall

In the second installment of this two-part retrospective, listen to the Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane delve into the wild and unpredictable era of Chip Kelly. McLane explains the series of events that played a part in Coach Kellys Eagles disappearance. Plus, how a recent phone call between McLane and Kelly helped end a sometimes rocky relationship.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts or go to Inquirer.com/podcasts

The Phillies return home after a 4-3 road trip to Cincinnati and Chicago. They picked up two of three wins against the White Sox after a 5-2 win on Wednesday, with Trea Turner finishing three times in the cycle. Phillies manager Rob Thomson is looking forward to returning to Citizens Bank Park. We come home to cook at home, see our fans, refuel and look to win another series.

Seranthony Domnguez did not feel like him at the start of the season. Now he’s trying not to overthink it as he works to get back on track.

Following: The Phillies return home for a four-game series against the Rockies, starting at 6:40 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP+). Matt Strahm (1-1, 2.13) will start for the Phillies against Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner (0-2, 8.78).

Is this the new James Hardens normal? The 76ers star suffered a hamstring injury that affected his ability to get to the bucket and shoot deep. Well, his shot returned, with his more dynamic shot and lift. But problems at the rim? These are more pronounced than ever, especially in his team’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. But the Sixers are confident that change is coming.

Following: The Sixers take to the field against the Brooklyn Nets for Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday (7:30 p.m., TNT).

It’s no secret that the Flyers are doing poorly and things could get worse before they get better.

That could hopefully change everything on May 8, the night of the NHL Draft Lottery. In a draft with four prospects widely designated as future stars, including a generational prospect in Connor Bedard, the Flyers’ rebuild could be accelerated with some good rebounds from the ping-pong balls.

For a team that doesn’t have too many chances of landing a bona fide star, May 8 could be the most important day for the franchise in at least three years.

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday evening, the soccer federations of Mexico and the United States announced a joint bid for the Women’s World Cup in 2027. Philadelphia, which successfully won its bid to be host city of the World Cup male in 2024, could be one of the main cities under consideration.

The United States Women’s National Team will also be one of the top contenders for the title. The USWNT have won the tournament four times and are two-time defending World Cup champions ahead of this summer’s tournament in New Zealand and Australia.

Worth a look

Kelly takes: The Drexel AD, speaking at a conference, offered his take on NIL.

Explore the waters: In a sport traditionally dominated by West Coast schools, La Salle is making a name for himself.

Still looking: Rocktop Academy star Earle Greer Jr. remains uncommitted but is attracting interest.

What you say about Hurts winning the Super Bowl

We asked: Do you think the Jalen Hurts-led Birds can win a Super Bowl and, if so, how long will it take? Among your answers:

Yo, Iggles can win the Super Bowl next year as long as Jalen Hurts shields the ball while scrambling and doesn’t fumble to give the other team an easy seven points! Jai A.

The Birds can definitely win a Super Bowl or two with Jalen Hurts. The NFL is now a dominant offensive league, but the Birds will also need to strengthen the defensive side of the ball. Health is still a concern and the Birds also need more quality players on the offensive line, Kelce and Johnson aren’t getting any younger. As long as Hurts is protected, the sky is the limit. TomG.

Yes. He is a fantastic quarterback and has all the tools to win. He will win several Super Bowls with Philly. Let’s hope he wins one this coming season. Stiles B.

I think Jalen can definitely lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl, and I can see that happening in year two of his new contract. With the 12 draft picks the Eagles have next year and with the cap friendly contract Jalen has for the next two years, I can see Howie getting all the pieces he needs to build another championship team in a very near future! BillR.

I truly believe the Eagles are ready to come back and win the NFC Championship again and then come back to the Super Bowl. And this time, hopefully win it against the same KC bosses. Some key members have left, but some even more important ones have chosen to return at least for one more chance. The talent and the drive are there and maybe this time they can avoid some of the mistakes that left them just short of winning the team’s second Super Bowl. It will indeed be a long and difficult season, but I remain optimistic that they have the players, the coaches and the motivation to win it all. Everett S.

We’ve compiled today’s newsletter using reports from David Murphy, Josh Tolentino, Alex Coffey, Gina Mizell, Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Ryan, Lochlahn March and Cayden Steele.