Shen Yun “Top Class,” “11 Out Of 10,” Says Bollywood Choreographer

LONDONHoney Kalaria, Bollywood artist and choreographer for film and television, has found much to appreciate in Shen Yun Performing arts.

“I work on many, many productions,” she said. “So when you watch a show of a good caliber, a show of great quality, you will always have really, really enjoyed it. So when I came here, I can see that there is so much attention to the details, to the details of the costumes, to the hairstyles, to the choreography, and also to the beauty of the patterns on stage.

Shen Yun brought the “beauty of Chinese culture to the public,” Ms. Kalaria said, not just through story, but through pure movement. The art of dance has no boundaries or language restrictions, and everyone could understand what Shen Yun was trying to convey.

“You just need to see the expressions and the beautiful movement. So I think the language, the movement and the story being told through the performance, I think that in itself is first class. And the rest is the icing on the cake,” Ms. Kalaria told the Eventim Apollo on the evening of April 20.

Shen Yunbased in New York, is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance company and has in recent years taken the art form to new heights.

Ms. Kalaria applauded the grace and strength of the dancers’ every move and said she could tell through their technique that they were truly experts. They were able to take all of their training and translate that into effortless grace that was nothing but enjoyable for the audience.

“It brings so much pleasure to the audience members just to see the grace. It’s like they’re floating on the stage sometimes, and the way they’ve coordinated the visual special effects with the dancing. It’s just beautiful,” Ms. Kalaria said. “I think what Shen Yun actually, I think it’s their specialty to bring the scene to life.

“They were absolutely phenomenal,” she said. “11 out of 10.”

“If anyone is considering coming to see the show, they should definitely watch it,” Ms. Kalaria said, adding that it was a magical way to learn about Chinese culture and the history behind it.

Moreover, she felt the spirit of Shen Yun was something that was good for the world.

As a spiritual practitioner and meditator for 20 years, Ms Kalaria said spirituality was vital.

“The powerful message they were trying to convey to the public is about spirituality, the importance of humanity,” she said.

“You can see the good and the bad that they are trying to show, and how important it is for us to follow God’s path,” she said. “I think that’s a message everyone should take with them.”

In this regard, she felt that Shen Yun was more than just a show, it was an experience that “can affect you for the rest of your life,” and the spiritual cultivation they brought to life could inspire reflect on life and spirituality and “how it can transform you as a human being.

“I take with me that in life, our humanity is the most important thing. Divinity is very important. And we should try to develop these virtues in ourselves,” Ms. Kalaria said. “And watching shows like this. I think it also helps us refocus our view of who we are as people. So I think that’s amazing.

Reporting by NTD.

