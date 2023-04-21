Entertainment
Chinese actor Jiang Mengjie applauded for exposing upskirt blackmail
[Source]
Chinese actor Jiang Mengjie took to Weibo to share with his 8 million followers that he was blackmailed for an explicit video taken without his permission.
On Wednesday, Jiang shared screenshot messages allegedly sent by the blackmailer, who threatened to send the video of her to major film and television companies.
The celeb expressed to her fans that she felt angry and disgusted, as well as a sense of helplessness upon seeing the images of herself being the victim of an upskirt or the invasive act of taking pictures under someone’s skirt or dress without their consent.
jiang realized of the video, which she identified as having been recorded “many years ago”, after her staff noticed strange comments on her posts. Later, a friend living abroad sent him the video.
More from NextShark: Indians slam NYT for saying Manchurian chicken is ‘a mainstay of Pakistani Chinese cuisine’
The video was widely shared on several websites and online groups, with more than one million views, according to Jiang.
She admitted that she was initially advised to remain silent on the video, as it was feared that speaking out could escalate the situation. However, she ultimately decided to face the case head-on.
Shortly after reporting the incident to the police, she was informed that the suspect had been arrested and that she would be informed of their punishment in time.
More from NextShark: Chinese woman stabbed more than 20 times in Auckland by former business partner, prosecutor says
Jiang shared that while gathering evidence, she discovered that the number of secretly recorded individuals was beyond imagination. While some of the authors blackmailed individuals with these photos, others sold them for profit, she continued.
As a public figure, maybe I can make more people pay attention to such vicious incidents by taking a stand, she wrote.
It’s not our fault we were secretly photographed. Our lives shouldn’t be affected by this stuff.
More from NextShark: Rich Ting Ready To “Expand The Doors” Opened By Michelle Yeoh And Daniel Wu As SF Chinese New Year Parade Grand Marshal Soompi
Jiang’s post received more than a million likes and won support from many netizens who praised her for her stance. They also left comments criticizing the blackmailer for his unacceptable actions.
He should be ashamed, why does he think he can ruin someone for the rest of his life? commented one user.
Another said: The sisters should not suffer in silence when they encounter such a thing.
More from NextShark: Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu to direct Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
In China, perpetrators detained for upskirting are typically sentenced to less than 10 days, forcing many women to wear extra layers of clothing as a deterrent against these types of crimes.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/chinese-actor-jiang-mengjie-applauded-203500214.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jess Ferreira equalizes late as USA Men’s National Team ties Mexico 1-1 in first-ever Allstate Continental Clsico
- Chinese actor Jiang Mengjie applauded for exposing upskirt blackmail
- Minnesota teacher who threw hockey stick at student jailed for two days
- How to find the perfect vintage wedding dress
- Google will let advertisers use AI to create ad campaigns
- Brightline Unveils New Train Station at Orlando International Airport WFTV
- Hear what Pentagon leaks reveal about China’s supersonic spy drone
- CDC study reveals link to postpartum drug use
- USC research predicts the location and intensity of the next earthquake in Türkiye.
- Shen Yun “Top Class,” “11 Out Of 10,” Says Bollywood Choreographer
- Women’s tennis takes historic postseason victory
- Leonardo is the first major UK defense company to move to the secure cloud