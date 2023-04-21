Actor ‘godfather’ Al Pacino says he gave this Hollywood star a career by turning down a major movie role

‘The Godfather’ star Al Pacino has revealed that Hollywood history could have been very different had he simply said yes.

The actor was asked if there were any roles he regrets turning down in his career during an interview Wednesday with David Rubenstein at 92NY in New York as part of their ‘People Who Inspire Us’ series. “.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pacino revealed, “I turned down Star Wars.”

“So I was there and all of a sudden they gave me a script that was called Star Wars,” he continued. “I said, I got the script, they offered me so much money, but I don’t understand it.”

Pacino said that was ultimately the reason he didn’t take the role and joked, “I gave Harrison Ford a career, which he never thanked me for!”

Pacino, 82, also took the time to dispel some longstanding rumors about his most famous role in the “Godfather” movies.

The first film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Marlon Brando.

Pacino was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the film and was asked if he was ever upset about this, given that his character Michael Corleone had more lines than Brandos Don Vito Corleone.

“How does a story like that come out? I wasn’t upset, are you kidding me?” he said.

The actor was not at the ceremony that year and clarified that it was “not because of that. Let’s get this straight. I had heard about it in the vineyard.”

He also touched on the Paramount+ series “The Offer,” about the making of the 1972 film.

“I watched it and about half was true. Really, it’s a shock,” Pacino said.

He added a memory of filming with co-star Diane Keaton, admitting the two feared the film would negatively impact their careers.

Pacino admitted that after the first day of filming, “Diane Keaton and I got drunk and thought, this is it, our careers are over. This is a mess.”

The photo, of course, proved otherwise and the two actors went on to become some of Hollywood’s most iconic stars.

In the interview, Pacino also shared that he is currently working on a memoir.

“You get to that age, you start doing things like that. I stayed away, but I think I kind of have to talk about some things,” he said. “It’s okay, I have kids and everything, that would be a good idea, and I’m working on it.”

Pacino has four projects coming next year, having recently starred in Amazon Prime’s ‘Hunters’ series.