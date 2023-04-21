Telugu News, Telugu Cinema News, Andhra News, Telangana News, Political News





Many expected Bollywood’s fortunes to change after the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. Since this spy thriller hit 1000 crore worldwide, trade pundits were expecting other Hindi movies to perform well and bring back the latest glory. But all the huge failures of recent times prove that audiences in the North are still not impressed with Hindi films.

Films like “Shehzada” by Karthik Aryan, “Bholaa” by Ajay Devgn, “Selfiee” by Akshay Kumar, “Bheed”, “Gumraah” and others turned out to be huge commercial failures. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ is the only film other than ‘Pathaan’ to have a decent run in theaters in 2023. The film industry is curious to know what audiences really want and which film is the most expected in 2023. Popular surveying company Ormax Cinematix has researched and released a list of most anticipated Hindi movies list. Surprisingly, the top spot is taken by Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, “Pushpa 2”. Many great movies are coming out this year including Akshay’s ‘Hera Pheri 4’, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidan’, Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 4’, SRK’s ‘Jawaan’, Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ and many more . But it is the Telugu movie ‘Pushpa 2’ that tops the list. This first part of this massive action drama is getting a huge reception in North India and the recently released preview and poster featuring Allu Arjun dressed as a goddess while holding a gun has surely garnered a lot of attention. huge expectations. However, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will be released in 2024 and northern audiences are still eagerly awaiting this movie. We have to wait and see if Sukumar & Co satisfies them or not. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine of this film while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are financing this project. Devi Sri Prasad is the composer of the music. Fahadh Fasil will be seen as the antagonist while Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others will play key roles. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is the director of photography while Karthika Srinivas is the editor.

