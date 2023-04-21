Actor Gaslight Manjiri Pupala: My father died before he saw any of my work, this regret I have in my heart – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News

It was a journey full of twists and turns for actor Manjiri Pupala. Working in TV and film was never on her card when she started her journey as a theater actress. But after her father’s death, she began to consider acting more seriously. After Betaal, she recently impressed with her performance in Gaslight and now she’s pretty excited for what’s to come.In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Manjiri spoke candidly about his experience with Gaslight co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. She explained how her family had supported her career and her date with the filming of intimate scenes. Continue reading

Your role as a blind medium in Gaslight was well received by the public. Tell us how you landed the role.

I think director Pawan Kriplani watched Betaal and liked my portrayal of Puniya. They approached me for this role and I had some questions with Mukesh Chhabra’s team. They said to me, “We would prefer to have the director’s narration on the whole process. That’s how Pawan told me the whole story. I absolutely loved this character. I wouldn’t have imagined doing something like that. It was his whole vision to be honest.

You made the audience believe in your performance. What was your approach?

I was born and raised in Mumbai, so I’m totally urban. For me, it was almost as good as an imaginary character. I’ve never really played a blind character. So we tried different types of lenses and different approaches. Also Rupesh Tillu was our interim coach. Pawan and Rupesh met during the workshop and they really helped me a lot with body language. They had a clear idea of ​​how to make the character creepy and scary. Also I think I like to pick up accents and I like to study different languages.

What was your experience working with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh? Would you like to share some anecdotes about the sets?

Working with Sara was really interesting because she’s so hungry, curious, interested in learning, and she really respects her co-actor’s space.

Vikrant is an amazing co-actor. It’s a dream to work with him because he gives you so much by doing any scene. It was amazing to do the ping pong action reaction zone with him because I come from that kind of school. I remember in one of the scenes where Madame Chitrangda comes in and wants to kick this woman out of her room, Sara protests and Vikrant was supposed to kick me out of the room. Suddenly my lens broke and the team had to give me a completely blind lens. I couldn’t see anything. Because it was with Vikrant, I could blindly trust him to get me out of there.

I was also a big fan of Madame Chitrangda’s work. It was great to share the screen with someone I always looked up to as a kid.

Tell us about your journey as an actor.

I started my journey as a theater actor and worked the longest in Marathi theatre. After doing about 1000 performances of a play, I realized that I would like to explore theatre. So I approached Prithvi Theater and got to work with some really amazing directors like Manav Kaul, Sunil Shanbhag, Rajat Kapoor and Gemini Pathak who directed my very first play in English.

It’s been almost 10 years in this field and I’m in love with theater and still do. I never really wanted to work in front of the camera. When my father died in 2013, something changed in me. This idea of ​​being mature and responsible imposed itself, even when it was not necessary. That’s when I decided I needed to look at this area from a business perspective as well. Then for the first time I said yes to a television project.

Marathi TV is actually in a big space where you have amazing theater actors going through the same theatrical process. I met incredible co-actors, most of them being women, be it Harshada Khanvilkar, Mrunal Kulkarni, Mrunal Deshpande, Pallavi Joshi. They supported me through it all.

Then I turned to cinema with a short film, Aamir, directed by Zoya Akhtar, directed by Amira Bhargava. It was one of the shorts that was part of this whole compilation called Shor Se Shuruaat. It was my first time working on a project with Excel Entertainment. Then I was offered a few Marathi movies. After that, Betaal arrived and the character of Puniya appeared. I am so grateful that it was so well received.

Who has been your biggest supporter in your family? Did your parents support your career choice?

My mother and my sister were my biggest support. I can talk to my sister about anything and everything. I feel really lucky to have such a strong personality in my family. She is my backbone. My mother has also been very supportive of my career despite the uncertainties that come with it. We are literally friends.

My father was an art director in films. So he had sort of seen and gone through this whole process of the evolution of the film industry. He was a protective father, of course. He was really anxious and a little uncomfortable about this decision in my life. Unfortunately, he died before he saw any of my work. This only regret I have in my heart. He left us too soon. He always had this insecurity in his head whether or not I was successful in this industry. He knew the challenges and the vulnerabilities.

Have you ever had to work with a difficult co-actor? How did you handle this?

I don’t think I’ve ever had to work with a difficult co-actor. Sometimes it’s really hard for me to stop laughing when someone starts exaggerating. That’s the only challenge.

It is said that you started crying when a director asked you to do a kissing scene in your first Marathi film “Party”. Are you uncomfortable shooting intimate scenes?

I was about to cry because I was really nervous. I don’t know why my team did this to me. But suddenly out of the blue after one of the scenes, my director told me that they were changing it to a kissing scene. I was really shocked because neither in the rehearsals, nor in the workshops, nor in the readings, nor even in the contract of the film, it was not mentioned that I had to play any intimate scene. I really wasn’t ready for this. They caught me off guard. I remember I was just trying to figure out how I was supposed to play something like that because it was my very first movie. Suddenly my actors also supported the idea and the whole team made me believe that it was not a prank and that I really had to do it. I was very, very aware. I am a private person and for me it has become a huge deal.

Now things have changed and I have grown as an artist. I play an intimate scene in The Heart and I was really lucky to be able to work with a director like Ruchika Oberoi. I had someone who understood my insecurities, and I kind of learned through that experience to trust the team, your co-actors, and then go for it. It’s literally like a choreography, based on so many technical details. Before shooting this intimate scene, I spoke to several of my actor friends who had actually done intense intimate scenes. They told me it’s quite beautiful and liberating when you do it. And it happened to me in a way when I was shooting for this one.

I think our industry has opened up to intimacy coaches and intimacy coordinators, which makes it extremely comfortable to get into a streak like that.

How do you deal with life’s challenges and difficult times?

I was going through a difficult time and a friend suggested this book called The Artist Way by Julia Cameron. I would suggest it to every soul, even if they are not an artist. I think this book is magical. This book really helped me delve into the deeper aspects of life. Give yourself time, treat yourself, treat yourself, and spend time with yourself. It solves so many things because I feel like all the answers we seek on the outside are literally on the inside.

Tell us about your dream director or actor that you really want to work with.

I would dream of working with the Daniels, directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once. My dream co-actor would be Meryl Streep. I worship this lady. I would love to work with Sriram Raghavan, Anurag Kashyap and dream of working with Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah saab.

What are your upcoming projects ?

I look forward to the release of The Heart in India. It was very well received in Berlin Hill by international audiences. The cast is amazing including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah. I’ve been a fan of Reema’s work, her writing all this time. It was my first opportunity to work with her. Another show is Sheher Lakhot, directed by Navdeep Singh and written by Navdeep and Devika Bhagat. This show has my heart. Right now, I’m also shooting for a feature film with Excel Entertainment.