News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood Arts Division will launch a new art installation titled light wave by Jessica Goehring on April 17, 2023 at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place. The art installation will run until January 23, 2024. light wave is a kinetic work of art that pays homage to the California Light and Space Movement and consists of two layers, together creating a geometric aesthetic. The artwork features an abstract rainbow colored image digitally printed onto aluminum, partially covered with color coated aluminum chain links printed with the same image. The combined double image plays with perspective resulting in a holographic quality, like the effect of lenticular photography in a sculptural form. The suspended chain screen is atmospheric, allowing movement of the secondary layer. Jessica Goehring lives and works in Los Angeles. Goehrings’ practice explores the digital world through both acidic and humorous works, combining personal narratives, art historical references and internet culture. Goehring merged his love of painting and photography into digital works that were kinetic in nature. Drawing inspiration from the California Light & Space Movement, Goehring merges digital technologies with analog media creating holographic artworks that activate the space in which they are displayed. She studied photography at the School of the Visual Arts in Manhattan, NY. His most recent exhibitions include Epoch Gallery, Spring/Break LA Art Fair, Durden and Ray and IDOLWILD. The City of West Hollywood Arts Division offers a wide range of arts programs including Art on the Outside (temporary public art), City Poet Laureate, Drag Queen Story Hour, Free Theater in the Parks, Grants, Holiday Programming, Human Rights Speaker Series, Library Exhibits, National Poetry Month, WeHo Pride Arts Festival (formerly known as One City One Pride Arts Festival), Summer Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art), and WeHo Reads. For more information on the City of West Hollywood’s arts programming, please visit www.weho.org/arts. For more information on light waveplease visit contact Marcus Mitchell, Administrator of Public Art for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-3122 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

