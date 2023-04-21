Raghav Juyal says foreigners can have a chance in Bollywood if they focus on craftsmanship: “If you do nothing but wait for the big hit…”





Television presenter and dancer Raghav Juyalbelieves that hard work triumphs over everything – including a non-film family experience in Bollywood. Raghav, who began his journey as a contestant on Dance India Dance 3 in 2012, says a decade in the industry has taught him that to be successful he has to constantly work on his craft.

Raghav, a popular TV host who eventually transitioned into movies with films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. Raghav says he hasn’t yet realized he acted alongside the superstar in the Eid release, but adds that the fact that he bagged the film as a rank outsider is proof that talent is rewarded in Bollywood. “We are all here because Mr. Salman took a chance on us. But today, the weather is such, thanks to the arrival of OTT, that if you really work on your craft, if you really have that as your backbone, if you are going to audition, attend workshops, then you will get it one day,” Raghav tells indianexpress.com. The actor-dancer says that to reach a stage where he has a slate or projects lined up, he’s had to work hard with years of auditions and rejections, but adds that there’s never been a time when he took things for granted or slowed down the work on himself. “If you don’t do those things, but just wait for that (big) hit… chances are you’ll never get that. Even if you do, you have to be so prepared for it. Today I am doing a project with Guneet Monga. I had to audition for years to get an opportunity like this. When I didn’t have a job, I told my actor friends, let’s read plays, do plays. If you work really hard at your craft, one day you’ll get that shot and you’ll do it well. It is important. “You will get what is written in your destiny, but kuch bharosa nahi hai fame ka. You can’t say “Oh, I have millions of followers”. They exist today but may not exist tomorrow. Only your craft will always be with you. You can be old and still play. So my learning is not to leave that spine. Raghav, thanks to his decade of work in television, enjoys a healthy social media following. His Instagram profile has more than 11 million followers and the actor admits that there was a phase where he felt the “pressure” to satisfy his fans. Citing an example from the reality show Dance Plus, Raghav said he quit his job as host when the show was in its heyday – a necessary risk he had to take. “I had this pressure, this insecurity. I hadn’t done TV for three years. I left Dance Plus at a time when it was at its peak. It is important not to be overexposed. I also became monotonous; I get bored easily anyway. So I had to take that risk. For five years, I just practiced, worked hard on myself, auditioned. “That’s when I fell in love with Guneet Monga, Excel Entertainment, Dharma Productions, just because of my profession. So of course fate also played its part. Salman had seen my talent on stage years ago. years and called me for this film. Here, talent, craftsmanship, destiny, everything works together”, he adds. Directed by Farhad Samjhi, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to be released on April 21. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu among others.

