Actress and author Jessie Cave opens up about her childhood, post-‘Harry Potter’ career and motherhood
Jessie Cave, arguably best known for later portraying Lavender Brown Harry Potter films, has become much more than a love interest in cinema. She was sitting in conversation with the Guardian to discuss everything from growing up with four siblings to his time after Harry Potter to her experiences with motherhood.
A photo of four-year-old Cave shows her painting at the family table in their London home, smiling. She recreated the photo for the Guardian with the same delighted smile. Although she doesn’t describe herself as “too creative” As a child, Cave said she found solace in seeing a younger photo of herself doing the arts. She recounted more times with her family saying she remembered them being like “a sporty Von Trapp family.”
Mom should take me and my siblings to different sports tournaments, all five of us with us. For fun, she would create a playground for the youngest. These are some of my fondest memories. To this day, my mother and my babies accompany me for any work that I do. We make a home wherever we are.
Sporty seems to be a correct representation because Cave was a “former county-level swimmer and national tennis player.” However, during her teenage years, she decided to put more effort into the arts and chose to join an art foundation. As Cave continued her studies, she thought more about trying her luck as an actress. Her big breakthrough came with the role of Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Cave said she “totally lucky” and landed the role in three auditions. His experience on the set of Harry Potter was something of an outlier, she explained.
It was the perfect experience of what being on a film set could be; so friendly and fun. This was, however, a totally inaccurate representation of the industry in general. It was a shock to the system when I looked for a job afterwards, and those negative experiences shaped and haunted me. I was very innocent, and there was not enough backup unlike today.
Going to auditions for jobs and finding them more appearance-oriented made Cave “embarrassed and cynical” within the industry. However, more positive experiences and jobs came later in her career, which she described as joyous.
In recent years, Cave has written six books and taken his stand-up comedy productions, I loved it And Sunrise, to the scene. Along with expanding her publishing talents, she expanded her family with partner Alfie Brown. The couple now have four children together. In his interview, Cave explains how the birth of their fourth child came days after the anniversary of the death of his brother, who died in an accident in 2019. “Extremely emotional experience” became important as she continued her healing process. Cave said the loss of her brother, Ben, changed her life and the way she “approaches [her] creativity.”
It is now important to only do things that make sense. It took me a long time, almost four years, but I feel ready to start working on something new. I finally have the courage to go on stage and not feel that the public is going to look at me thinking: You shouldn’t be funny, because your brother is dead. It’s like I’m opening up to myself again trying to be brave and not let the darkness win.
She concluded her session with the Guardian with another poignant look at herself at four years old.
My instinct when I look at this picture is to grab this girl and protect her, her social awkwardness, the same way I want to protect my little girl who is six years old and who is identical to me. But I also want to tell him that good things are around the corner. That you have to make the most of what’s left and ride the wave of uncertainty. Life is hard and amazing, the rent is expensive, but there is also so much happiness.
