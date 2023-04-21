Inside “The Hollywood Reporter Roma” Star-Studded Launch Party in Rome – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist Roma, the first European edition of the entertainment media brand, was launched on Thursday evening in a stately mansion in Rome. The star-studded party at the Palazzo Brancaccio drew 1,000 spirited Italian well-wishers, including Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico; director of local content at Netflix, Tinny Andreatta; Piera Detassis, President of the Italian Film Academy; Alessandro Michele, who recently left his position as creative director of Gucci; and Italian actress Ornella Muti. Rome’s gilded indoor-outdoor setting looked like a scene from Federico Fellini’s Italian classic The sweet life. Also walking the red carpet were Subura star Alessandro Borghi, The White Lotus the actress Beatrice Grannò and Isabella Ferrari of The Great Beauty. Inside I dreamed of Bad Moody, The Hollywood Reporters editorial director, and Elisabeth Rabishaw, co-editor and executive vice-president of THRcongratulated THR Roma at its beginnings. “This is just the beginning,” said Moody, who used Italian words like essential (essential) and powerful (hard-hitting) to describe THR Roma. Concita De Gregorio, THR Roma’s editor, wowed the crowd with a speech that linked Rome and Hollywood’s cinematic history, its cultural impact, the state of the industry and more on stage alongside the songwriter -Italian singer Erica Mou, who performed songs closely related to cinema, including “Que Sera Sera”. (At one point, Maya Sansa, an actress of Italian and Iranian descent, sat quietly at the front of the stage to illustrate De Gregorio’s comment.) “Rome embodies the history of cinema. However, it’s not just Marcello [Mastroianni] And The sweet life. It is [Paolo] The Rome of Sorrentino, Rome seen in Subura And Drought, the D’Innocenzos [brothers’] Rome,” de Gregorio said. “There are shootings everywhere [in Rome],” she added. “It’s an open-air set. Every stone tells of the cinema to come. The cinema that will be. THR Roma is a multimedia platform that includes a website, a print magazine and a network of communities that will promote and highlight local, national and European events all aimed at the global market. THR parent company PME Holdings has partnered with Brainstore Media, an Italian publisher part of Artmediamix, led by Gian Marco Sandri, on THR Roma. Brainstore specializes in digital and global communications, as well as live streaming events. The partnership will see THR Roma and the American version of The Hollywood Reporter share content, even if they exist independently of each other. The launch of THR Roma follows the January launch of THR Japan.

