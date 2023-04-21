Renowned Colombian actor has revealed he now identifies as a woman: Living as a trans woman is a very personal journey

The famous Colombian actor has revealed that he now identifies as a woman. Living as a trans woman is a very personal journey.

Colombian Actor, Santiago Felipe Gomez, After two years of confessing he was gay, he recently surprised his followers by admitting that now identifies as female his new name is Santana Rose.

In an interview with Diva Rebecca, a character created by Omar Vásquez, revealed the reason why he made the decision to want to transform his lifestyle. Also, how was the process of his transformation from male to female.

Recognize it, understand it and act on it. I feel like the whole world is constantly changing. Making the decision to transition gender binary, to live as a trans woman and what that entails, is a very personal journey, she expressed of her new life.

Santa Rosa added that she lived this moment with the greatest respect for herself: it is to be reborn, to rename herself, to recognize herself, to start again and to relearn how to live. I couldn’t find myself and when I started therapy I started to find the answers. It can happen to all of us and we are moving forward.

According to transformation from man to woman confessed that: I spent some time playing with androgyny and non-binary expression, and I enjoyed that a lot and that’s where I appreciated my femininity. I’ve always been closed off with my privacy because growing up as a gay kid and growing up on TV at the same time leads to a short circuit, Santa Rosa said.

Regarding the process he had to go through due to the fear he felt for his artistic career, he confessed at the time that someone assured him that he had to behave. like a macho so that my acting career does not stop, he assured.

For his fortune, support from family and close friends It was fundamental in this whole process.

My best friends have helped me believe and connect with myself, my essence and who I have always been. For me it is a great joy to see myself as I see myself now. I thought it would never happen, he argued.

His public transition began from 2021 when she felt the doubt: having the open question of whether what I am and what happens to me is specifically to be a trans woman.

Midway through the Diva interview, Rebeca confessed that she wanted to continue her acting career and shared that she is currently in four productions, in which she appears as a woman.

I was in four productions as a woman. I recently finished filming a movie and I think I’m currently appearing on Ventino. But imagine, it’s not so bad. The truth is very good and thank God it didn’t go badly for me, because that’s what I like to do. I even think I’m a better actress now, he says.

In recent weeks, Santana Rosa shared on her official Instagram account her first official photo after changing sex. The actress posted the image with the following message: Look at me, I’m Santana Rosa. I have the blessing of mother and father. The blessing of the spirit world. Who am I? i am the woman. The woman in love and loved by life. Guardian, lullaby and sweet siren song. Winged creature of fire. Pantera, mamosa, wise, strong and powerful. I am an actress, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend. I am a woman, he says.

The famous Colombian actor became known in the world of television for his participation in important productions: In La venganza de Anala he played Benji. It was also part of La gloria de Lucho, Who Killed Patricia Soler? and the Pulpit series.