Jerry Lorenzo talks about fear of God and the Hollywood Bowl





Since launching Fear of God in 2013, Jerry Lorenzo has transformed the brand from another streetwear start-up into a near icon of contemporary Los Angeles culture with his seemingly effortless designs. Thanks to the constant conveyor belt of timeless and wearable garments, FoG has managed to establish itself as one of the THE brands in the realm of luxury streetwear, also garnering a loyal cult following in the process. On April 19, Lorenzo kicked things into high gear as he took FoG to the runway for the first time inside the iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheater. My wife and I have seen everyone from Christoper Cross and Steely Dan, to Bon Iver, Nas and Wu-Tang here [Hollywood Bowl]”, Lorenzo told Highsnobiety after the show. “For us, this is the most special place in Los Angeles. Everything we do comes from such a deep place of honesty and it represents that.” “Life is about different people trying to live and laugh together and sometimes there are no words for it, sometimes it’s emotion, sometimes it’s just Kanye making sounds with it. his mouth, but through it all comes something, he continued. Showcasing the brand’s latest collection, the event showcased the usual range of high-end essentials and luxury leisurewear, as well as a first look at some long-awaited adidas collaborations. The show itself was kind of what we expected, which is a good thing. A slew of looks from the brand’s ESSENTIALS sub-label were paired with a taste of its Athletics collab adi, while a range of monochrome ensembles seasoned the proceedings well. In truth, everything was presented in a more stylistic and pleasing way than many had predicted. Less dust, more luxury. The shoes were the highlight of the collection, with chunky collaborative adidas numbers sported by Pusha T who performed during the show that looked awfully like the pair seen earlier this year. Far from the track, a tweet describes the event as “being more star-studded than the Oscars” with countless celebrities in attendance, including Sampha who also starred, as well as Lorenzo’s close friend Ye, who was spotted alongside his wife Bianca. Due to the lack of live streaming, FoG’s runway debit was truly a must-attend occasion, but certainly one that can be considered a major milestone for the brand a decade after its existence. In short, what Lorenzo delivered was exactly what he needed in the label’s birthplace. But, at the same time, he’s now set a pretty high bar for FoG the next time he hits the track, whenever that happens. Shop our favorite products

