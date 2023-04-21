MSU campus players return to the stage | News, Sports, Jobs





Players on the Minot State University campus are busy setting the stage and checking the lights as they prepare for their return to the stage after a three-year hiatus. With the COVID gap year and other vexing factors in the rearview mirror, director Katy Allers says students are chomping at the bit to break a leg. The part in question is “Give up immediately” by Michael McKeever, a wacky comedy set in the 1940s about two dueling divas, a double-booked hotel room, and clumsy staff trying to walk a tightrope between the two explosive personalities. One of those divas is played by Alayzia MacLeod, a senior majoring in Spanish and pre-med, who was part of the troupe’s last performance in 2019 and jumped at the chance to close out her final year on the stage. theatrical. “I thought, you know, it would be really nice to be in it before I graduate. It was a bit of a challenge, as it was my last semester; integrating it with the senior cornerstone, the courses, the tests, the whole shebang,” MacLeod said, “It was a great experience. I like theatre. I’m having a great time and it was wonderful to work with all the other cast members as well. Director Katie Allers says she, her cast and crew have their hands full with this production as they deal with the complications caused by the renovation of Hartnett Hall. Although they can rehearse and perform at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, they must share space with many other events on the calendar. Not only does this mean that their available rehearsal times sometimes can’t start until later in the evening, but the cast and crew have to set up and tear down the stage each night to have it ready for everyone. “We rehearsed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the evening. It’s like that. These kids are ready to do it,” Allers said, “It’s such a big group. They just have a passion for it. For a student like Noah Ploof, who is a biology major, juggling his course load and other obligations around rehearsals came with its challenges, but he says the sleepless nights are more than worth it in the end. “With a character like this, it’s a fun time to take an inflated part of me like my crippling anxiety and make it as overstated as humanly possible.” says Splash. “Right before I even started playing with the set, I was actually working in a physics lab. And I was like okay, I have 30 minutes to finish before everyone comes in and I have to start. building the set. Let’s see if I can finish this and I haven’t so that’s fine. The first performance of “Give up immediately” is scheduled tonight at 7:30 p.m. and a second at the same time on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door. Adults are priced at $10, with children 13 and older are priced at $5. MSU students, faculty, and staff will have free admission with a college ID card Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

