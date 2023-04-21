Pamela Chopra dies at 74, Bollywood stars pay tribute to her





Pamela Chopra, wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died Thursday at the age of 74. Javed Akhtar, a lyricist, confirmed his death via Twitter. Family and friends from the film industry paid their respects at the home of Pamela Chopra’s son, Aditya Chopra, in Juhu. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the scene with his son Aryan Khan. The superstar was photographed as he entered the house. Karan Johar, Manisha Koirala, Poonam Dhillon, Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and Shraddha Kapoor were among those who visited the family. Katrina Kaif, who starred in Jab Tak Hai Jaan with the late Yash Chopra, visited Aditya Chopra’s house with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Hrithik Roshan, who appeared on YRF’s Dhoom series, was also pictured at the producer. Hrithik Roshan is also the childhood friend of Aditya Chopra. Deepika Padukone, who starred in Aditya Chopra’s Pathaan, visited the producer’s house with her husband Ranveer Singh. Ranveer made his film debut in YRF’s Baaja Baaraat group. Aamir Khan, who appeared on YRF’s Dhoom series, also visited Aditya Chopra’s house with Kiran Rao. Following news of Pamela Chopra’s passing, Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Poonam Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt and Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to the singer-songwriter on Instagram and Twitter. For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan has a long history with the Yash Raj family and has worked on many of their big projects. To name a few, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil To Pagal Hain and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Yash Raj Films has also reissued Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster. The official YRF Twitter account announced his death earlier today. “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning,” they wrote in their post. His cremation took place today at 11am in Mumbai. We appreciate your prayers and the family would appreciate privacy during this time of deep sadness and reflection. According to reports, Pamela Chopra had been receiving treatment for pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a few days. “She died early this morning of pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome).” “She had been in the intensive care unit for 15 days,” Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told the media. Pamela Chopra was recently seen in the Netflix documentary The Romantics, in which she spoke about her late husband. Aditya and Uday Chopra, sons of Pamela Chopra, survive him. Rani Mukerji is the wife of Aditya Chopra.

