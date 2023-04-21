Charge Will Be Dropped Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal Rust Shooting

SANTA FE, NM (AP) prosecutors said Thursday they would dismiss a manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film Western ” Rustbut warned that their investigation is not over and the actor has not yet been acquitted.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis announced their decision to dismiss the felony charge after new facts emerged that require further investigation and forensic analysis, without giving further details. A manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, a weapons supervisor on the film, remains untouched, they said.

We cannot proceed within the current time constraints and based on the facts and evidence provided by law enforcement, prosecutors said in a statement. This decision does not exonerate Mr. Baldwin of his criminal culpability and charges could be brought again. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing.

Baldwin’s lawyers were the first to announce that prosecutors were changing course, in a stark reversal for the Hollywood luminary who just months ago faced the possibility of a year in prison. .

We are pleased with the decision to close the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident, defense attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

When news of the layoff broke, Baldwin was at the Yellowstone Film Ranch filming a rebooted production of Rust. Preparations for filming were underway Thursday at its new Montana location, 18 months after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a representative for Rust Movie Productions said.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal when it exploded, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin said the gun fired accidentally and he didn’t pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report revealed that the gun could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

John Day, a Santa Fe-based criminal defense attorney not involved in the Rust case, pointed to the arrival of a new prosecution team in late March and suggested it may have been a factor in the decision to dismiss the charge.

This is very different from what the original prosecutor said, he noted. This begs the question that the Santa Fe District Attorney originally said, “We held Alec Baldwin responsible in part because of the production CEO role and (that) it was a very botched production, does that mean t the new prosecutors have another point of view?

Gutierrez-Reeds’ attorneys have said they fully expect her to be exonerated through the legal process.

The truth about what happened will be revealed and the questions we have long sought answers to will be answered, attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion said in a statement.

The case against Baldwin had already declined. A weapons charge that would have meant a much longer sentence was dismissed and the first special prosecutor named in the case resigned.

The A-list actors’ 40-year career has included blockbuster debut The Hunt for Red October and a starring role in the sitcom 30 Rock, as well as iconic appearances in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed and a David Mamets film adaptation Glengarry Glen Ross. In recent years, he was known for his impression of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The 65-year-old has done little work since the shooting but has barely hidden. He remained active on social networks, make instagram videos and post podcast interviews and photos of his wife and seven children.

Rust Safety Coordinator and Assistant Manager David Halls pleaded no contest in March to a conviction for dangerous use of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months of probation.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, in a proposed settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer. Souza said he would return to directing Rust to honor Halyna Hutchins’ legacy.

Despite the settlement, attorneys for the Hutchins family said they welcomed the criminal charges against Baldwin when they were filed. They had no immediate comment on the pending dismissal on Thursday.

After a scathing safety review by New Mexico regulators that detailed complaints ignored and misfired before Hutchins died in October 2021, the production company agreed to pay a $100,000 fine.

Baldwin did not travel to New Mexico to appear in court, which is not required of him under state law. Evidentiary hearings were scheduled for next month to determine whether to proceed to trial.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies previously said her office was pursuing justice in Hutchins’ death and wanted to show that no one was above the law when it came to guns and public security. She says the death of the Ukrainian-born cinematographer was tragic and preventable.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.