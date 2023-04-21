Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Movie Remake Coming From Elizabeth Banks – The Hollywood Reporter





Girls just want to have fun, regardless of the decade. Village Roadshow produces a modern remake of Girls just wanna have funthe 1985 cult romantic comedy film starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt. Marja-Lewis Ryan, who acted as showrunner of The L word: Generation Qco-wrote the screenplay with Allie Romano, who was writer and editor on Generation Q. Elizabeth Banks is producing with Max Handelman through the duo’s Brownstone Productions. Girls, directed by now-defunct New World Pictures, centers on an Army brat (Parker) who moves to Chicago, attends a strict Catholic high school, and struggles with an even stricter father at home. The young girl decides to follow her passion for dancing and, with the encouragement of her new best friend (Hunt), auditions for the local TV dance show. Hiding from dad, facing competition from a spoiled country club brat and first kisses and fights with crushes are all part of growing up. In addition to Parker and Hunt, the cast included Lee Montgomery, Jonathan Silverman, Ed Lauter and Shannen Doherty. Allan Metter, who also directed Rodney Dangerfield’s hit, Back to school, directed the film written by Amy Spies. Chuck Russell, who would later become an action director with films such as The mask And The Scorpion King under his belt, produced it. The film was inspired by Cyndi Lauper’s song but, ironically, the 1980s pop star did not want to be associated with the film or allow the use of her version, which was a remake, of the song. Instead, New World took the original and used it extensively. The film is now part of the extensive library controlled by Vine Alternative Investments, the parent company of Village Roadshow. The remake hopes to keep the celebration of female friendship, humor and heart, as well as dance numbers. Alison Small will produce the remake for Brownstone Productions. Jillian Apfelbaum, Tristen Tuckfield and Nic Gordon will oversee Village Roadshow. Ryan acted as one of the creators of the redesign L word, the LGBTQ drama that ran for three seasons on Showtime from 2019 to 2023. She was the series’ showrunner, lead writer, and lead director. Ryan also wrote and directed the 2018 Netflix drama 6 balloons which starred Abbi Jacobson and Dave Franco. Romano, who was also a writer on the Netflix comedy series The Upshawsserved as associate producer on the feature film. Ryan should direct You again, an upcoming romantic comedy for Searchlight/Hulu written by Alison Wong. Ryan produces alongside Chris Bender and his company Good Fear. Banks and Handelman exit production cocaine bear, the horror-comedy that grossed over $64.3 million domestically. The company is also active in film and television and has projects set up across the city. The company series Pitch Perfect: Bumpers in Berlin was Peacock’s biggest comedy launch as an adult performing The Flintstones, the animated series titled bedrockis set to debut later this year. Ryan is replaced by UTA and Kapplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole. Romano is replaced by Kaplan/Perrone and attorneys Ryan and Jesse Nord. Helen Hunt and Sarah Jessica Parker in the 1985 version of Girls just wanna have fun New World Media / Courtesy: Everett Collection

