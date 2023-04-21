Entertainment
Our picks for the best Eid entertainment
Eid is a time of joy and celebration. While the best use of this time is undoubtedly to get out and meet your family, another long-standing tradition is to watch your favorite stars work their magic on screen. We bring you our pick of the best OTT movies and projects you can watch this year.
Movie :
Chef Amie Bangladesh
Shakib Khan’s new film, “Leader Amie Bangladesh”, has already set the gears in motion to become a hit. It elicited a positive reaction from the public. In this film directed by Topu Khan, Shakib will play alongside Shabnom Bubly.
The two songs in this movie, “Kotha Ache” and “Surma Surma” are trending all over the country, and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released.
Laal Chari
Apu Biswas’ first production film, “Laal Shari”, is based on the lives and struggles of hand weavers. The ‘Koti Takar Kabin’ actress will be seen alongside Symon Sadik in the government-funded film. Directed by Bandhan Biswas, the film’s first song, “Ronge Ronge Shonge Shonge”, received positive reviews from the audience.
Kill him
Actor and business mogul AJ is no stranger to Eid releases. Likewise, Ananta and Barsha will return this Eid to entertain audiences with their new movie, “Kill Him.” The musical number and the trailer for the film have already made the buzz with the public.
Directed by Mohammad Iqbal, “Kill Him” will star Ananta Jalil as an agent. This will be the first time that Ananta and Barsha will work on a film outside of their own productions.
Local
Another film by Shabnom Bubly, “Local” directed by Saif Chandan received high praise from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board. The film’s story and dialogues were written by Ferari Forhad. In this movie, Bubly will be seen opposite actor Ador Azad.
The movie has it all, starting with crime, politics, romance, and adventure, making it a perfect Eid movie.
Popular
Jaaz Multimedia will come to this Eid with their new movie, “Paap”. Directed by Saikat Nasir, the film stars Bobby and Ziaul Roshan in the lead roles.
In this film, Bobby plays the role of a detective. The poster and trailer have already created anticipation for the release of the film.
jinn
Jaaz Multimedia’s horror movie “Jinn” is already making waves because of this unusual “1 Lakh” challenge. Although so far no one has been able to watch the film alone, it surely increases the curiosity of the public.
Nader Chowdhury directed the horror movie “Jinn”. The film will see the first-ever on-screen couple of Shajal Noor and Puja Chery.
OTT projects
‘Mohanagar 2’ on Hoichoi:
After the tremendous success of Mohanagar on Hoichoi, series director Ashfaque Nipun is back with its second season.
The crime thriller recently released a teaser of the show on its official channel and social media pages. The first season of the series was thrilling, ending with an unfinished story. The audience is waiting for the truth to be revealed and the ultimate consequence that OC Harun must face.
Just before Eid, the second season of the series was released yesterday (April 20).
“Myself Allen Swapan” on Chorki:
The witty and funny Allen Swapan will be back with his smuggling business this upcoming Eid, as the new teaser has revealed the release date for the spinoff series, “Myself Allen Swapan” directed by Shihab Shaheen.
With Chorki’s original series “Syndicate” last year, Nasir Uddin Khan carved a place for himself in the hearts of the public by eclipsing the big stars. In this series, he played the role of a leader of the money laundering group, Allen Swapan.
The series also stars Rafiath Rashid Mithila as the wife of Allen Swapan, Shimla, Sentu and Sumon Anwar among others.
The series will be released the day before Eid.
“Made in Chittagong” on Binge:
Released on November 18 in select theaters in Chittagong, audiences can now enjoy Partha Barua and Aparna Ghose with “Made in Chittagong” from their living rooms.
Directed by Imraul Rafat, the film was made in the regional language of Chattogram. The film also stars Chittalekha Guha and Nasir Uddin Khan among others.
‘Shohore Onek Rod’ on Deepto Play
After the success of “Network Er Baire” and “Unish 20” in Chorki, Mizanur Rahman Aryan will once again entertain the audience with a sweet romantic flash movie “Shohore Onek Rod”. The film stars Khairul Basar and Sabila Nur in the lead roles.
‘Hotel Relax’ on Bongo
Famous “Bachelor Point” director Kajal Arefin Ome makes his OTT debut with this web series.
The star-studded cast includes Purnima, Polash, Mishu Sabbir, and Marzuk Russell, among others. Purnima will play the role of a police officer in the series.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/entertainment/tv-film/news/our-picks-the-best-eid-entertainment-3301826
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey begins delivery of natural gas from Black Sea field, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld
- Our picks for the best Eid entertainment
- 5 Reasons Your Google Business Profile Is Suspended
- Xi congratulates Cuban president on re-election
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Buddhist Summit
- IKEA to add eight US stores as part of $2.2 billion expansion plan
- Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Movie Remake Coming From Elizabeth Banks – The Hollywood Reporter
- Can Kahkonen turn it around?
- DeAndre Hopkins attends the Fear of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl
- Trump sparks backlash from anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America
- breaking up! President Jokowi arrives at Batutulis Palace
- Charge Will Be Dropped Against Alec Baldwin In Fatal Rust Shooting