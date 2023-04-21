Our picks for the best Eid entertainment

Eid is a time of joy and celebration. While the best use of this time is undoubtedly to get out and meet your family, another long-standing tradition is to watch your favorite stars work their magic on screen. We bring you our pick of the best OTT movies and projects you can watch this year.

Movie :

Chef Amie Bangladesh

Shakib Khan’s new film, “Leader Amie Bangladesh”, has already set the gears in motion to become a hit. It elicited a positive reaction from the public. In this film directed by Topu Khan, Shakib will play alongside Shabnom Bubly.

The two songs in this movie, “Kotha Ache” and “Surma Surma” are trending all over the country, and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released.

Laal Chari

Apu Biswas’ first production film, “Laal Shari”, is based on the lives and struggles of hand weavers. The ‘Koti Takar Kabin’ actress will be seen alongside Symon Sadik in the government-funded film. Directed by Bandhan Biswas, the film’s first song, “Ronge Ronge Shonge Shonge”, received positive reviews from the audience.

Kill him

Actor and business mogul AJ is no stranger to Eid releases. Likewise, Ananta and Barsha will return this Eid to entertain audiences with their new movie, “Kill Him.” The musical number and the trailer for the film have already made the buzz with the public.

Directed by Mohammad Iqbal, “Kill Him” will star Ananta Jalil as an agent. This will be the first time that Ananta and Barsha will work on a film outside of their own productions.

Local

Another film by Shabnom Bubly, “Local” directed by Saif Chandan received high praise from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board. The film’s story and dialogues were written by Ferari Forhad. In this movie, Bubly will be seen opposite actor Ador Azad.

The movie has it all, starting with crime, politics, romance, and adventure, making it a perfect Eid movie.

Popular

Jaaz Multimedia will come to this Eid with their new movie, “Paap”. Directed by Saikat Nasir, the film stars Bobby and Ziaul Roshan in the lead roles.

In this film, Bobby plays the role of a detective. The poster and trailer have already created anticipation for the release of the film.

jinn

Jaaz Multimedia’s horror movie “Jinn” is already making waves because of this unusual “1 Lakh” challenge. Although so far no one has been able to watch the film alone, it surely increases the curiosity of the public.

Nader Chowdhury directed the horror movie “Jinn”. The film will see the first-ever on-screen couple of Shajal Noor and Puja Chery.

OTT projects

‘Mohanagar 2’ on Hoichoi:

After the tremendous success of Mohanagar on Hoichoi, series director Ashfaque Nipun is back with its second season.

The crime thriller recently released a teaser of the show on its official channel and social media pages. The first season of the series was thrilling, ending with an unfinished story. The audience is waiting for the truth to be revealed and the ultimate consequence that OC Harun must face.

Just before Eid, the second season of the series was released yesterday (April 20).

“Myself Allen Swapan” on Chorki:

The witty and funny Allen Swapan will be back with his smuggling business this upcoming Eid, as the new teaser has revealed the release date for the spinoff series, “Myself Allen Swapan” directed by Shihab Shaheen.

With Chorki’s original series “Syndicate” last year, Nasir Uddin Khan carved a place for himself in the hearts of the public by eclipsing the big stars. In this series, he played the role of a leader of the money laundering group, Allen Swapan.

The series also stars Rafiath Rashid Mithila as the wife of Allen Swapan, Shimla, Sentu and Sumon Anwar among others.

The series will be released the day before Eid.

“Made in Chittagong” on Binge:

Released on November 18 in select theaters in Chittagong, audiences can now enjoy Partha Barua and Aparna Ghose with “Made in Chittagong” from their living rooms.

Directed by Imraul Rafat, the film was made in the regional language of Chattogram. The film also stars Chittalekha Guha and Nasir Uddin Khan among others.

‘Shohore Onek Rod’ on Deepto Play

After the success of “Network Er Baire” and “Unish 20” in Chorki, Mizanur Rahman Aryan will once again entertain the audience with a sweet romantic flash movie “Shohore Onek Rod”. The film stars Khairul Basar and Sabila Nur in the lead roles.

‘Hotel Relax’ on Bongo

Famous “Bachelor Point” director Kajal Arefin Ome makes his OTT debut with this web series.

The star-studded cast includes Purnima, Polash, Mishu Sabbir, and Marzuk Russell, among others. Purnima will play the role of a police officer in the series.