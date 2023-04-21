Entertainment
Meme Fest on Twitter as Bollywood Celebrities Lose Legacy Blue Ticks
New Delhi:
The micro-blogging site Twitter changed its policy regarding blue tick verification on Thursday. The change in structure resulted in the removal of blue checkmarks from several prominent accounts. The action sparked a meme fest on social media.
The only individual Twitter users who have checked blue ticks are those who pay for Twitter Blue, which costs $8/month via web and $11/month via in-app payment on iOS and Android.
Check out the hilarious reactions from netizens.
Elon Musk after removing all celebrities #BlueTickpic.twitter.com/BbNyWchYat
United India (@United_India) April 21, 2023
Twitter needs a superhero to save all verified Blue Ticks…#Twitter#BlueTicks#Twitterlogopic.twitter.com/P764IWGqPJ
CrayCray (@CrayCrayRules) April 20, 2023
Elon Musk: I want 900 for #BlueTick#Salman Khan#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#DeepikaPadukonepic.twitter.com/lLbNh2GnYp
Raghav Chaturbedi (@RaghavChaturbe2) April 21, 2023
Due to the recent development, several B-city celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others, have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.
Earlier, it was reported that the microblogging site would remove the verified tick status of accounts that Twitter had verified as notable before Elon Musk’s takeover, unless they subscribed to Twitter Blue or to the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported.
Bollywood celebrities with #BlueTick vs Bollywood celebrities without Blue Tick pic.twitter.com/WR5zPk8T60
Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 21, 2023
Initially, the blue tick was used to protect well-known people from identity theft and to combat false information.
Elon Musk to Legacy Blue Tick holders. pic.twitter.com/vAye38BWGb
Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 20, 2023
In March, Twitter posted from its official handle: “On April 1, we will begin ending our legacy verification program and removing legacy verification checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can s subscribe to Twitter Blue.
Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, businesses and brands, news outlets and other “public interest” accounts were genuine and not imposters or parody accounts. The company did not previously charge for verification.
Musk launched Twitter Blue with the tick badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of taking over the company last year.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
