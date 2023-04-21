Entertainment
Alec Baldwin: Why were the charges against the actor in the death of Halyna Hutchins dropped?
After a media circus and conflicting stories, Alec Baldwin will walk away unscathed after shooting the gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of his movie Rust in New Mexico.
The actor, 65, found out on Thursday that two manslaughter charges against him for the October 2021 murder of Halyna Hutchins had been dropped.
The news came the same day Baldwin and other cast members resumed shooting the film in Montana.
Production came to an abrupt halt in October 2021 when Baldwin fired a live bullet from a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film’s set in New Mexico.
“We are pleased with the decision to close the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.
Baldwin, 65, was charged in January with two counts of manslaughter in connection with the death of Hutchins and the wounding of “Rust” director Joel Souza, who was hit by the same bullet that passed through Hutchins.
The case against Baldwin had already declined. A weapons charge that would have meant a much longer sentence had already been dismissed and the first special prosecutor named in the case resigned.
This despite a damning FBI report that concluded Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on the gun that killed the cinematographer on set of Rust despite repeatedly saying he didn’t. had not done.
The report could still lead to criminal charges against the actor and others involved in the accidental shooting, with Santa Fe cops still investigating Hutchins’ death.
New Mexico prosecutors have been plagued by legal errors since filing charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed in January. The most serious charges against the defendants were dropped in February and two prosecutors resigned.
The source, who is aware of discussions between Baldwin’s defense attorneys and special prosecutors, said prosecutors are expected to drop the charges against Baldwin in a court filing as early as Thursday.
New evidence showed that the gun used by Baldwin had been modified and prosecutors could no longer prove that the trigger had to be pulled to fire, the source said.
The two sides had discussed the charges ahead of a May 3 hearing, when a New Mexico judge was to decide whether Baldwin should stand trial.
The actor, 65, found out on Thursday that two manslaughter charges against him for the October 2021 murder of Halyna Hutchins (pictured) had been dropped.
The news came the same day Baldwin and other cast members resumed shooting the movie in Montana.
Baldwin was accused of showing a “reckless” disregard for safety in Hutchins’ death. He pleaded not guilty in February after prosecutors reduced the severity of the charges, reducing the potential prison sentence.
In interviews, he said he was told the gun was safe and he never pulled the trigger.
After a scathing safety review by New Mexico regulators that detailed complaints ignored and misfired before Hutchins died in October 2021, the production company agreed to pay a $100,000 fine.
Baldwin’s co-defendant and Rust gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, still faces the charges against her.
It was not immediately clear if the charges could be refiled, or if the charge would also be dropped against Gutierrez-Reed.
Gutierrez-Reeds’ attorneys said they “fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated.”
This will keep the accident investigation open and allow prosecutors to retain subpoena power in the future.
This comes just days after the filing of the list of witnesses for the May 3 preliminary hearing became public.
That includes Rust’s former script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, who is suing Baldwin and his fellow producers in one of several lawsuits filed against them.
Film crews were there to capture the tender moment Alec kissed his wife and child goodbye on Wednesday
Despite the controversy, a Rust Movie Productions spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday that filming would continue at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.
Baldwin is seen standing next to Hutchins – a mother of one – on the set of Rust in October 2021
However, it is believed the hearing will not take place, with prosecutors re-examining the circumstances of the incident.
This follows the removal of Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies late last month.
Baldwin had not yet even traveled to New Mexico for a court appearance, and one had not been required of him under state law. Evidentiary hearings were scheduled for next month to determine whether to proceed to trial.
Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies previously said her office was pursuing justice in Hutchins’ death and wanted to show that no one is above the law when it comes to guns and public security. She says the death of the Ukrainian-born cinematographer was tragic and preventable.
The two special prosecutors handling the case in New Mexico’s First Judicial District did not comment, spokeswoman Heather Brewer said.
