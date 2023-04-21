The future of American luxury grapples with the past at the Hollywood Bowl





LOS ANGELES The fear of God helps to change the nature of aspiration. Over the past 10 years, the fashion brand has developed from a collection of casual basics cut with an eye for comfort and style into a broad statement about American luxury: how it's defined and how it's worn and by whom. Founder Jerry Lorenzo did it not timidly but quietly. But on Wednesday night, Fear of God took over the Hollywood Bowl, one of the most important stages in this city, for its first parade, a spectacle of music, fireworks and history with thousands of spectators. Lorenzo is part of a generation of budding entrepreneurs that includes Virgil Abloh and Kanye West, now known as Ye, who revel in music, style and self as inspiration and brand. He is not a classically trained designer. He collaborates. He falls. He ignores the seasonal fashion calendar. He is a biracial African-American, a former DJ with a business degree. Religious man and father of a family. A celebrity friend. He has the kind of experience that has perhaps become even more valued by consumers than the ability to drape fabric over a dress form. He chose the Hollywood Bowl, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, as the setting for his show because for him, it is one of the few iconic places in the city. It’s only minutes from his home, and the range of artists he’s seen there range from Christopher Cross to the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. The venue for the performances was grand, inclusive and personal, as was Lorenzo’s vision of what fear of God can be. As the sun set, the clear night turned cool and guests filled the boxes and bleachers with industry folks for whom the show was a data point in growing a business and fear of god die-hards for whom it was a testimony to changing fashions. They had reunited early with impatience. The waiters offered glasses of champagne. Ye, wearing a mask, was among the last to claim a spot, his recent anti-Semitic tirades trailing him like a cloud of dust. Fashion has always been a form of self-expression, a way of both publicly proclaiming one’s identity and boasting about it privately. People wear minimalist and roomy woolen coats from Fear of Gods to advertise their allegiance to quiet luxury. An overpriced limited-edition hoodie is proof they’ve gone beyond the suit and tie and have some tribal knowledge. But fashion’s ability to tell fuller, more nuanced stories is most evident on a runway. Lorenzo used his first show to acknowledge that people are shaped by their history even when they manage to break free from it, regardless of whether that history is something learned over the knee from parents rather than experienced firsthand. After a plaintive live at the upright piano of the British singer Shampha, the stage died down and a soundtrack rang out with a tambourine and clapping hands hammering a beat behind a series of monologues in the cadence of the black church. The lyrics were from the prayer meeting in the movie Civil War Glory when black men prepared to fight to help save the very Union that oppressed them. Their speeches speak of hope, something that has been tested and thwarted, and sometimes validated, over time: if tomorrow is the great morning of revival, if tomorrow we must meet judgment day, we want you to let to our parents that we died in the face of the enemy. We want them to know that we came down standing. We want them to know, Heavenly Father, that we died for freedom. And then, in the lingering darkness, a door at the top of the track opened and a light passed through as if it were a gateway to generations of promise. The diverse cast of men and women paraded down the runway to the haunting lyrics of strange fruit, a song full of searing images of lynchings, a song made famous by Billie Holiday, a song she was terrorized into by the US government because they didn’t want to see the truth in her lyrics. The juxtaposition of nimble men and women in luxurious attire strolling down a catwalk to the sound of such a devastating song was shocking. They moved unhurriedly and with ease in baggy trousers in shades of midnight and cream, baggy butterscotch jackets and extravagant marigold fur coats. The complexity was in the story of the birth of these garments. The pain of the past was embedded in their beauty. As Lorenzo noted backstage after the show, his goal for the evening was to tell the whole story of how he came to this place of success and privilege. Her father, a former baseball player and manager, would tell me stories about her grandmother picking cotton, Lorenzo said. And now the designer has people sending him fabric samples from Italian factories so he can choose cotton, wool or cashmere for his collection. The show highlighted this journey. And he did it at a time when many members of the culture preferred to ignore the uncomfortable details of the past. With the music, I wanted to share a part of the Christian journey, the dark journey, not the parts that people just like to pick and celebrate, Lorenzo said. It’s a beautiful journey, but it’s even more beautiful if you pay attention to each part and understand why it is what it is. For Lorenzo, the clothes are not the story. They are the result.

