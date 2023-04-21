Vail’s Closing Day, ‘Big Fish’, Sake and Clay, Earth Day and More: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/21/23

Skiers and snowboarders congregate in the Chair Line 4 chairlift on Vail’s closing day 2022.

Closing day in Vail

Last Sunday was Beaver Creek’s Closing Day and this Sunday it’s Vail’s turn. Vail will close for its 60th year after a season full of powder days and some sunny deck days later in the season.

Currently, top-down skiing and snowboarding can be found on Vail Mountain’s front face as well as Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls, served by High Noon Express (#5). At press time, forecasts call for warmer temperatures by Sunday after more snowfall. Expect to see a variety of costumes and maybe some shorts and bikini tops. It’s a festive atmosphere that sometimes has more to do with socializing than with taking vertical feet.

Keep in mind that spring conditions exist which could mean the snow is a bit packed down when the lifts open at 8:30am and tends to soften later. There is also a point where the slopes can get a bit slushy and you have to push the snow a bit more. The higher you go, the less slush you will have, so choose your terrain wisely. Downloading the gondolas at Vail Village and Lionshead can be a good idea if the snow gets heavy. Protect Yourself Summer is just around the corner, and so are all the fun activities like hiking and biking that come with the season.

After the last chairlift ride on Sunday, you won’t be able to go back up until June. Vail Resorts has announced the opening dates for the summer as follows:

Mount Vail:

Gondola One (#1) and Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19)

From Friday 16 June to Sunday 1 October

Gondola One (No. 1) will run during the GoPro Mountain Games from June 10-11

After Labor Day, September 4, operations will take place from Friday to Sunday

Beaver Creek:

Centennial Express (No. 6)

From Saturday 17 June to Sunday 24 September

After Labor Day, September 4, operations will be weekends only

Musical offerings

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Co. offers live music during Sippin’ Saturdays at its Gypsum Distillery.

The Altitones in Agave

The Altitones will play Agave on Friday night to celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary and also honor a friend of the band and celebrate the life of Jude Wargo. The Altitones formed 10 years ago after a few open mic nights at Montaas in Avon and the band hasn’t looked back. The core of the band consists of Tommy Anderson on vocals and guitar, Sam Bee on bass and vocals, Mauricio Cadavid on guitar and vocals, Jake Lidard on keyboards and Ben Swonke on drums.

The band will keep things lively playing a mix of Memphis blues, country shuffles and good time music. The show starts at 10 p.m. Come early and buy tacos and tequila. For more information, visit AgaveAvon.com .

Daytime music at Shakedown Bar Vail

If you leave the hill a bit early on a Saturday afternoon, stop by and listen to live music at Shakedown Bar. Trees Don’t Move, an Eagle band of high school students took the valley by storm with their music and played the Eagle Block Party (they are due to play the Block Party again this summer) will be joined by Fort Collins-based Scuffed and Vail’s Your Robot Overlords. Local punk band Your Robot Overlords have been voted one of the top bands in the Vail Daily Readers Poll this season.

Music starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. For more information, visit ShakedownBarVail.com .

Sipping on Saturdays

Saturdays are for sipping, or so 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Company thinks. The local vodka and whiskey distiller is bringing back live music, lawn games, a food truck, tastings and craft cocktails this Saturday.

The craft cocktail menu was designed by Connor Zink, the manager of the tasting room, who prepares all the infusions, fresh syrups, juices and bitters. A big crowd favorite right now is the magic carpet, made with 10th vodka infused with butterfly peas. Troy Harris, who grew up in the valley, will take the stage and play some tunes between 7 and 10 p.m. 10thWhiskey.com.

‘Big Fish’ at Vail Christian High School

Vail Christian High School presents “Big Fish” this weekend.

Since January, students in Vail Christian High School’s performing arts program have been hard at work on this spring’s production, “Big Fish.” Come see all that hard work come to life on stage at Vail Christian High School’s Grace Auditorium this weekend.

Melinda Carlson, Vail Christian High School’s theater director for the past decade, said she and the students chose “Big Fish” because it’s a story we all need.

“It’s a refreshing story of the power we have to choose how we live our stories and how we change the stories of others. In a day of division and despair, we’re talking about truly seeing, listening and giving to others.” Big Fish” is about a man who made a difference and saw the world in a larger than life way.

“Big Fish” was a novel that was made into a movie and is now a Broadway musical. The story centers on the relationship between Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman, and his adult son Will, who searches for what lies behind his father’s big stories. The story goes to the present day and then goes back in time when Edward recounts his very colorful life.

More than 50 Vail Christian High School students are involved. From acting and singing, from set design to being part of a team behind the scenes.

“I would describe this journey as ‘a unique story with deep character development relevant to the relationships we all share,'” said Vail Christian High School senior Ava Garrison.

Junior Jack Pryor encourages everyone to come see “Big Fish” because it’s “exciting and entertaining like most musicals with a thoughtful storyline that will bring families together and remind them to appreciate each other.”

Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children 5 and under. Ticket sales benefit Vail Christian High School’s performing arts program.

Cocktails, Cooking & Clay

The kitchen was added to the Cocktails and Clay art project on Friday at the Alpine Arts Center. Try your hand at making clay dishes for sushi.

The Alpine Arts Center has hosted numerous Cocktails and Canvas and Cocktails and Clay events, but this is the first time it has added cuisine to the mix. Sushi is the theme for Fridays at Cocktails, Cooking and Clay and budding artists and even someone who just had a good time will appreciate the sake as well as The Kitchen Conservatory’s cooking instructions on how to make rolls. of sushi.

Enjoy a sake ochoko (ochokos are small containers that you pour sake into when you sip it). The Kitchen Conservatory will show you how to make two California rolls. You will also learn how to manipulate clay and turn it into a sushi platter and a soy sauce dish.

After cooking and glazing, your sushi will be available for pickup in approximately two weeks. If you are a visitor and still wish to participate, you can do so and shipping can be arranged.

This event takes place on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information on the Alpine Arts Center, go to AlpineArtsCenter.org . For more information on The Kitchen Conservatory, visit TheKitchenConservatory.org .

earth day

Celebrate Earth Day with events held during Walking Mountains Climate Action Week.

Saturday is Earth Day, but at Walking Mountains every day is Earth Day. Check out some of the events and activities Walking Mountains has planned around Climate Action Week, a special program of events that brings people together to discuss, learn, create and have fun for the good of the world. environment.

Climate Action Week spans more than a week, it started on April 17th and runs until April 26th Events like PURE Energy Pizza Night, Quiz Night, Savage Film Festival and panoramic, hikes and training in sustainable business have already taken place this week. Here’s a preview of this weekend’s schedule. For the complete schedule, go to WalkingMountains.org .

Friday:

Day without eco-transit fees

Food, Water and Climate Panel of Speakers and Sustainability Expo

Backcountry snowshoeing

SATURDAY:

Yoga for Climate Resilience

DIY: Transform your lawn

Sunday: