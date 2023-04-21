5 Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies This Summer According To IMDb





Many big-banner movies with superstars in the lead will be hitting theaters this summer. Most of these movies have been in the news ever since they were announced, and as expected, fans have been following and eagerly awaiting every teaser and announcement about them. jawan Directed by South Indian director Atlee, the film will mark the debut of Southern superstar Nayanthara in Bollywood. It will be released on June 2 this year and if it becomes a big hit, it will cement the superstar of Shah Rukh Khan who once again bounced back from Pathaan. Adipurush Directed by famed Tanhaji director Om Raut, this is a big budget film based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will play the characters of Lord Rama, Sita and Ravana. The quality of the visual effects in the teaser was harshly criticized when it was released last year. Now the latest updates show a lot of improvements. The success of the film is very crucial for the actor of Baahubali whose last releases have gone wrong. Adipurush hits theaters on June 16. Maidaan Ajay Devgn is currently the in-form actor whose Drishyam 2 was a big hit. His directorial project Bholaa also did very well at the box office. In Maidaan, we will see him in the role of a football coach which will be quite a different role from those he has played so far. Maidaan will be released on June 23. Yodha Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha will again see Sidharth Malhotra as an action hero. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and will be released on July 7. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Karan Johar returns as director after a long hiatus with this film which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is a romantic drama and features famous veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. For Ranveer Singh, it’s a do or die situation as his last 3 big banner movies failed. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be released on July 28.



