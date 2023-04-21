Entertainment
People Are Convinced Young Actor In New ‘Beau Afraid’ Movie Is AI-Generated: ‘You Can’t Fool Us’
Now that artificial intelligence (AI) is taking center stage, it can be difficult to separate fact from fiction. But a young actor probably never imagined having to to defend one’s entire existence against rumors that he wasn’t actually a real person.
The actor at the center of everything is Armen Nahapetianwho plays the teenage version of Joaquin Phoenix Beau’s character in the new movie handsome is scared.
According to daily itemthe skepticism began when the movie The poster was released a few months ago, featuring Phoenix, Nahapetian, and various other versions of the Phoenix character at different stages of life. Because there were so many similarities between the two actors and the Photoshopping seemed generous, many fans assumed that the different versions of Beau were produced by AI or even CGI.
When promoting the films, his production studio A24 decided to capitalize on the gag. But acknowledging it may have made the situation worse.
On Twitterthe 16-year-old actor is currently being called the kid Beau is scared and found himself in the middle of a bizarre debate.
Now, many netizens have rushed to the actor’s defense and are asking commentators to stop creating theories about him.
You can just be normal about the Beau kid being scared, @Thatoneguy64 tweeted.
Must be a weird week for this kid, said @kindagewnish ICT Tac. Imagine going to a bunch of red carpet events for your first big movie, then waking up the next day to find that everyone thought you were CG all the time.
Since the start of the controversy, Nahapetian himself has tried to set the record straight. Her Instagram bio currently reads, I’m not IA, and in a recent ICT Tac he posted, he said upfront, I’m not CGI
Beau is scared the kid is real, here is my room, Nahapetian added in the caption of the video.
This is literally the funniest allegation to have, wrote one commenter.
what if joaquin was actually just the adult cgi version of you, another wondered.
But others, who found it all hilarious, jokingly denied the actors’ claims.
Yes you are! wrote one person. you can’t fool us.
Yahoo’s In The Know is now available on Apple News follow us here!
The post office People Are Convinced The Young Actor In New Movie Beau Is Afraid Is Generated By AI appeared first on Aware.
