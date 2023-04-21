News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood recognizes April 24, 2023 through April 30, 2023 as Lesbian and Queer Women’s Awareness Week. As part of Lesbian and Queer Women’s Awareness Week, the city will display the Lesbian Pride Flag in the medians along Santa Monica Boulevard and City Hall in West Hollywood and the lanterns above the boulevard Santa Monica will be lit in pink, orange, white and red to reflect the shades of the lesbian pride flag. The week’s events will include: Lesbian Speaker Series : I know you see me, a sign focusing on the theme of visibility of lesbian/queer women in the arts. The panelists are: Diana Diaz, co-founder of craft fair Queer Mercado; Dorothy Randall Gray, who is one of two new poets featured on the City of West Hollywood’s National Poetry Month banners this year; traci kato-kiriyama, multidisciplinary artist and poet who recently published a new book of poetry titled Navigating With(out) Instruments; Britt Westveer, an artist who will have a new mural on West Hollywood City Hall in June; and Gina Young, screenwriter, director, performer and creator of SORORITY, a new art fair. The panel takes place on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. For questions or more information, please email [email protected] .

The City invites members of the community to spend the day at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, for a Meet me in the park gathering on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Meet Me in the Park will feature fun lawn games for everyone and DJ Bri Giger will play music all day. All activities are free. Feel free to bring a blanket, yoga mat, lawn chair, sunscreen, and picnic supplies and meet new and old friends in the park. A full program of programming will take place in and around the Great Lawn, including: 11 a.m. A Flexibility and stretching session moderated by Chris Baldwin and the L Project. Participate in light stretches to warm you up for the rest of the day! 12 p.m. Meeting and competition of puppies including gold, silver and bronze prizes for the cutest WeHo dog! 1 p.m. Kickball Game #1 It will be one of two games coordinated by captain Nancy Mancini. Participants will be required to sign a waiver on site. Register early by emailing Captain Mancini at [email protected] . 2 p.m. Kickball game #2 Did you miss the first one? This is the second of two games coordinated by captain Nancy Mancini. Register early by emailing Captain Mancini at [email protected] .

For more information and to RSVP for activities, please visit https://meetme2023.eventbrite.com. For more information, please visit www.weho.org/lgbtq. Since its incorporation in 1984, the city of West Hollywood has become one of the most influential cities in the country for its outspoken advocacy on LGBTQ issues. No other city of its size has had a greater impact on national public policy discourse on equity and inclusion for LGBTQ people. Over 40% of West Hollywood residents identify as LGBTQ, and three out of five members of the West Hollywood City Council are openly LGBTQ. The city has been advocating for action to support LGBTQ people for more than three decades and has been at the forefront of efforts to achieve and protect equality for all at the state, national and international levels. For more information about the City of West Hollywood's Lesbian and Queer Women's Awareness Week, please contact Moya Mrquez, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at [email protected] or at (323) 848-6574. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. City Hall services can be accessed in person, by phone at (323) 848-6400, and through the website at www.weho.org. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

