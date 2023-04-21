Entertainment
3 Bollywood Divas Who Can Nail These Marvel Characters
After the release of movies like Avengers Endgame and Infinity War, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) became the greatest superhero franchise of all time. But have you ever wondered why the MCU is so popular when no superhero universe can compete with it?
So there is only one reason. The universe has tons of unique actors who pull off their characters in the best way. We can never even imagine a substitute for any marvel characters.
But despite all this, there are Bollywood Divas who can easily replace some of the MCU’s leading ladies, including Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.
Find out the names of these Bollywood Divas and why they are suitable for these roles.
3 Bollywood Divas Who Can Replace These Female Marvel Characters
According to the in-depth analyzes of face cut, style and acting ability, you have found out that Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte and Avneet Kaur are the top three contenders to play Marvel characters. Read more about it here:
Deepika Padukone as Captain Marvel
Undoubtedly, elegant beauty Deepika Padukone is one of best bollywood divas, who is able to play any character. From the brave Queen Padmavati to the dangerous Serena Unger, the Bollywood actress has played various versatile characters over the years.
If we look at Deepikas overall personality, she looks very similar to Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson. And other than that, we’ve all seen him perform some very impressive action sequences in Pathaan and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. So, from our perspective, Deepika is the perfect girl to replace Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.
Deepika Padukone also once showed interest in working as a superhero at Marvel Studios. In one of her interviews, she said, I think the world is ready to see one of these superheroes, the one from India. I believe that will happen soon. I know it!
Radhika Apte as Monica Rambeau
On the other hand, Radhika Apte is the perfect choice for another Marvel character, Monique Rambeau. From a badass personality to similar looks, the Indian actress has it all to fit into this persona. However, Radhika is very right in front of Teyonah Parris, but whatever.
Other than that, if we imagine Radhika with curly hair and a superhero jumpsuit, she will look exactly like Monica Rambeau. Thus, she is the best choice among Bollywood Divas for this role.
Avneet Kaur as Mrs. Marvel
In 2022, Marvel Studios released a teenage superhero series titled Ms. Marvel with Pakistani actress Iman Vellani. She did a spectacular job and amazed the audience with her performance.
But if Marvel Studios intended to cast an Indian actress, TV actress and model Avneet Kaur would be the best choice. Undoubtedly, she has a very similar face cut to Iman Vellani. We can even say that Avneet will look much better than Iman in the Ms. Marvel outfit.
With her performance in TV shows like Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna HogaAvneet Kaur has proven her acting skills many times.
We hope you all agree with this comparison between Bollywood divas and female Marvel characters. Stay tuned Stacked umbrella for topics like this.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stackumbrella.com/bollywood-divas-to-nail-marvel-characters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
