Hollywood star provides latest update on friend Jamie Foxx’s health | Hollywood

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is recovering from undisclosed “medical complications” he suffered on April 11. The 55-year-old was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was present for the filming of his next film Back in Action”. Since then, his fans have been worried about Foxx’s fate and health. . Hollywood star Jamie Foxx (Twitter)

In a recent interview with Additional, Martin Lawrence gave an update on the health of the Oscar-winning actor. The comedian was attending his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony when he was asked about his friend Foxx’s condition.

“I heard he was doing better. My prayers go out for him every night and I just wish him the best, one of the best we’ve had in Hollywood,” Lawrence said.

“Not only one of the best artists, but a good person,” he added.

Just as news of the Django Unchained star’s health scare broke, Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter Corinne had informed fans of the actor’s condition and asked for confidentiality.

We wanted to share this, my dad, Jamie Foxx, had a medical complication yesterday. Fortunately, thanks to quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery, Corinne had posted on Instagram.

“We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” his message added.

Back in Action,” which Foxx is a part of, also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler. The upcoming film marks Diaz’s first big-screen venture since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie.