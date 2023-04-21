Photography or… ‘promptographer?’ Artist ponders implications of AI-generated imagesExBulletin

NPR’s Scott Detrow chats with photographer Boris Elgadsen about his decision to reject a photography award he received for an image he created using AI.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Sometimes life imitates art. Other times, art imitates life, as is the case with a seemingly vintage portrait of two women that German artist Boris Eldagsen submitted for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards.

BORIS ELDAGSEN: The image looks like a vintage wet plate photo from the 1940s. You have a younger, beautiful woman looking directly into a camera. Behind his right shoulder, somehow hidden, you have an older woman. On the right side of the frame, there’s a third hand that comes into play, and you don’t know who that hand belongs to.

DETROW: The image, however, is not at all antique. It was generated using AI. The World Photography Organization judges say they were aware of this and still declared Eldagsen the winner in an photography category. But Eldagsen rejected the award in protest, saying he wanted to spark a conversation about the implications of AI in art and media. He is now joining me from Berlin to explain further. Welcome to the show.

ELDAGSEN: Hi. Hi. Hello from Berlin.

DETROW: So it’s not a photograph. It looks like a photograph.

ELDAGSEN: Yes.

DETROW: You see it more and more everywhere, whether it’s art, whether it’s on social media, whether it’s in advertising campaigns. What should we call something like that? What do you think it should be called?

ELDAGSEN: I would call it promptography.

DETROW: A promptograph, you say?

ELDAGSEN: Yes. It’s not my term. It was suggested by a Peruvian photographer. It already existed in the community, and I think it’s a wonderful term because it refers to the way of producing – we use prompts. And since photography is related to light, promptographs can look like a photograph, but they can also look like a drawing. It can look like a painting – anything else.

DETROW: The AI ​​photograph that got so much attention around the world on social media of Pope Francis wearing a luxurious puffy jacket with a big dripping looking crucifix. Do you call this a promptograph?

ELDAGSEN: Yes. Yes, it’s done in 20 seconds – easy.

DETROW: What do you think is the difference between, as you call it, a promptograph and the many other ways art and photographs are currently digitally manipulated?

ELDAGSEN: This is the text prompt.

DETROW: Yeah?

ELDAGSEN: You start from your imagination and you describe what you would like to have. And you can make such a text prompt quite complicated. You can put up to 11 items in this text prompt. And my knowledge as a photographer, my knowledge as an artist makes it different in my incitement. So for the first time in technological progress, an older generation is better off because I know a lot more than a 15 year old. A 15 year old would generate a superhero. So that’s something I like about it – it’s kind of like co-creation.

DETROW: Yeah. This technology is improving exponentially every week at this point, it seems.

ELDAGSEN: Yes.

DETROW: That raises a lot of concerns. I mean, we’re reporters here at NPR. We are deeply concerned about misinformation on many fronts. This raises a lot of really inconvenient questions. Do you have any idea how to start sorting them out?

ELDAGSEN: Some (laughs). As an artist, I love AI. As a citizen of a democratic country, I am shocked by the possibilities for misinformation this gives. Anyone who knows how to type a few words can create a photorealistic image of the Pope at Balenciaga. You can no longer trust an image. We need some kind of labeling – some kind of fact checking where you see that an image has gone through certain cases – has been proven by photo editors. Only then can we know it’s an authentic image – shows something that happened.

DETROW: These are very serious questions that need to be sorted out and will take time to sort out, and I don’t think you and I can sort them out in this radio segment. So let me ask one more question, because you mentioned that as an artist you love how far this technology has come. What is your favorite thing about working with AI, strictly speaking as an artist, to create these images?

ELDAGSEN: It’s absolute freedom. I have no restrictions – in terms of budget, location, equipment, accessories, models, whatever. I can imagine what I would like to have and I can create it. I think it’s wonderful. It’s like in the Old Testament. You’re kind of in God mode. You say, I want light, I want water, and you get it.

DETROW: It was the Berlin artist Boris Eldagsen. Thank you very much for being with us.

ELDAGSEN: Thank you for inviting me.

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

