Entertainment is popping up across the peninsula this weekend

With the onset of spring, entertainment in the northern Olympic peninsula has increased.

Among the offerings is the three-day virtual tour House and kitchen tourthe 25th annual event hosted by the AAUW/UWF of Jefferson County, which begins today.

It will be seen by people across the country, said Leslie Roubal of the University Women’s Foundation/Association des femmesgraduates des universities. The weekend costs $30 per person. Registration is done at AAUWPT.org.

The virtual tour shows houses otherwise inaccessible to the public. The visit also includes seminars, talks with owners and briefings from designers/builders, Roubal said.

Also running three days this weekend is “REDD,” which continues at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Key City Playhouse, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend. Tickets are available at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

• The Bunker, a free art space for teens, will begin today from 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Northwind Art School, Building 306, at Fort Worden State Park.

Middle and high school students need a parental permission form available online at the Bunker page, accessible by visiting https://northwindart.org and clicking on Courses and then on Youth.

The Bunker will be open a few Fridays a month throughout the spring and summer; after this Friday, the next three are set for May 5, May 26 and June 9.

• Studio360 dance company hosts a 30-minute narrated ballet with the music of “Peter and the Wolf” and local dancers ages 12-17 at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10 in cash or check. Proceeds will go to Womanfest (https://www.womanfest.org), a 40-year-old charity based in Port Angeles.

• Soprano soloist Mary DiRoberts will perform at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. tonight.

The concert, organized by the church, at 301 E Lopez in Port Angeles, is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome. All donations will be used to support the Holy Trinity Concert Series.

DiRoberts will be accompanied by local keyboardist and composer Noah Smith.

• Nathaniel Talbot Trio will perform at the Palindrome at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The Palindrome is located at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road in Port Townsend. Tickets are $20 each online at https://www.ticketstorm.com/e/27662/t/ or $25 at the door.

For this Port Townsend show, Talbot will be joined by bassist Keegan Harshman and Mickey Grimm on drums.

• Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Gerry Sherman will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

•Lance Irven will perform Saturday 9 p.m. through Sunday 1 a.m. at Bourbon Bar at 7 Cedars Casino, 270756 US Highway 101, Sequim. No cover charge.

• Annual flea market at the Sequim Prairie Grange will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The market is at Macleay Hall, 290 Macleay Road, with tables inside and outside. Lunch will be available for purchase.

• Ornithological hike directed by Beverly McNeil will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Monthly hikes at Fort Flagler State Park, 10541 Flagler Road, reoccur on the fourth Saturday of each month. Tours are subject to cancellation due to bad weather. McNeil is a photographer and travel leader for the Admiralty Audubon Society.

• Demo Art: Wirewrapping will be presented by Kathy Schreiner from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

“The Art of Wire Wrap”, a free demonstration, will be held at the Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St.

Schreiner is a jeweler specializing in cabochon cutting and polishing, wire wrapping and metalwork.

For more information, call Schreiner at 360-460-0827 or email [email protected]

• The Sequim Botanical Garden Society’s Work to Learn night is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

In the Carrie Blake Community Park Terrace Garden, 202 N. Blake Ave., John Hassel will show how to plant dahlia tubers and Mary Crook will lead a tour of daffodils, narcissi, hyacinths and tulips in the garden. The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Dona Brock at 360-460-8865, email [email protected] or www.sequimbotanical garden.org.

• Artists speakat the Jefferson Museum of Art and History, 540 Water St., will be by Port Townsend artists David Eisenhour, Joan Jonland and Stephen Yates at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Speakers currently have exhibits at the museum. Both Jonland and Yates contributed to “Landscapes: Real & Imagined,” which will be on view through August 6, and Eisenhour’s exhibit “Under Water Street” will run through July 30.

The suggested donation for the program is $10.

Participation is limited to 30 people, so pre-registration at https://jchsmuseum.simpletix.com is required.

For more information, visit www.jchsmuseum.org.

• Fishing day for children will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carrie Blake Water Catchment Pond and Demonstration Park on Blake Avenue. It is open to youth 14 and under and hosted by the North Olympic Peninsula Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers.

• Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) , Chapter 430, will be offering a free breakfast to anyone interested in flying at 8 a.m. Saturday from Sequim Valley Airport, 468 Dorothy Hunt Lane. For more information, call 360-808-6767.

•2023 Run the Peninsula The racing series will start from Railroad Bridge Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The cost of the 5K/10K is $40 per person.

Railroad Bridge Park is located at 1943 W. Hendrickson Road.

• Harry Goldstromwill exhibit “Symphony of the Landscape — A Thirty Year Retrospective” from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free to the photography exhibition at the Bayside Gallery at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

•Sketch and Stroll, hosted by Fort Worden Hospitality and Art Toolkit, will be in Fort Worden from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Participants should meet at the Commons, 210 Battery Way.

Registration on www.tinyurl.com/sketchand stroll is mandatory.

• The Olympic Peninsula Chapter of the Northwest Spinning and Fiber Arts Associationwill meet from 1-4 p.m. Sunday in the Raymond Carver Room at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

The meeting will include hands-on weaving, felting and spinning demonstrations.

For more information, call MarySue French at 360-504-2233 or email [email protected]

• Reading books: Judith-Kate Friedman will read an excerpt from “The Other Within: The Genius of Deformity in Myth, Culture, and the Psyche” by the late Daniel Deardorff at 4 p.m. Sunday. The reading of this new third edition of the book will take place at Dandelion Botanical Company, 4681 Sequim-Dungeness Way.

Friedman — award-winning composer, singer, steward of the Mythsinger Legacy project and Deardorff’s life partner from 2006 until his death in 2019 — will also sing original songs related to themes from the book.

A discussion and autograph session will follow.

For more information, visit www.mythsingerlegacy.org/the-other-within.





