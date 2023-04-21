Devin Booker dazzles in Hollywood with fifth career playoff 40-point game

Devin Booker smiled broadly after the challenge’s success.

The star Phoenix Suns goaltender raised his finger and twirled it in the air, begging his coach Monty Williams to challenge a foul called on him for challenging a layup by Los Angeles Clippers goaltender Bones Hyland. Phoenix won, allowing them to hold a timeout as they led 105-92 with 9:03 remaining.

It was one of many wins of the night for Booker, who rode through the Clippers defense to the tune of 45 points, his fifth career 40-point postseason game, in the 129-124 win. of the Suns against Los Angeles on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Phoenix took a 2-1 series lead against the Clippers, who were without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard but still put up a terrific performance.

Much has been made of the Suns’ 2022 postseason run, when they followed the franchise’s best 64 regular season wins and crashed out with a disastrous 33-point home loss to the Mavericks. of Dallas in Game 7 of their semi-final series. Unfortunately for Booker, he was dragged into criticism even though he may not have deserved it individually.

Expectations have risen for the Suns guard this offseason as he was tasked with bailing the franchise out of a contentious summer in which former owner Robert Sarver was found guilty in an NBA investigation into racism allegations. and misogyny. Phoenix was still a championship contender but relied on the face of its franchise to push it towards positive times.

Booker has averaged 27.8 career and franchise points this season. His playoff game has only gone up, as he has scored 26, 38 and now 45 points against the Clippers this series.

Booker now joins Charles Barkley as the only Suns players to play in five postseason games with more than 40 points. He is also the playoff leading scorer with 36.3 points per game.

Best defenders over 40+ DFGA this playoffs: 23.8%Devin Booker

35.0% Derrick Blanc

37.2% Evan Mobley

40.8% Kevon Looney

50.0% Nikola Jokic

52.4% Lopez Creek

53.6% Ivica Zubac The book was SENSATIONAL. pic.twitter.com/IkDh65wN1N Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) April 20, 2023

After four disastrous first seasons with the Suns, Booker finally got some help. Phoenix now has an all-star team with the addition of Kevin Durant, who is arguably still the best player in the world.

Durant’s presence has helped Booker, who now has five 35+ games in 11 games with Durant as a teammate. It makes even the Clippers’ multiple defenses, which have slowed the Suns down to some extent, seem helpless.

Booker wowed the Los Angeles crowd in two series against their teams, the Lakers and Clippers, two playoffs ago and did it again on Thursday. He got to the rim, fell back for his jump shot and was pure until the last minute, which included an acrobatic floater and a foul that gave the Suns what they needed to pull away for their victory.

Incredibly, Booker made 15 of 22 shots inside the paint. He intimidated Los Angeles’ small-ball formation with layups on the edge and couldn’t be stopped in the second half.

Booker has arguably been among the NBA’s top five players himself since Feb. 10, when he returned from a groin injury sustained in the Suns’ Christmas game against the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 29.0 points on 51.9 percent shooting with 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds in his last 23 games played during the regular season.

Williams has trusted his player enough to take over in the last two games. Booker had 18 of 38 points in Game 2 in the third quarter, which may have saved the Suns’ season after trailing 13 points in the first half.

Booker may have done enough on Thursday to give the Suns full control to win this series, assuming Leonard and forward Paul George don’t return.

Stay tuned to Bright Side of the Sun for more Suns Game 3 victory coverage.