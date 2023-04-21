Entertainment
Trending news: Blue tick removed from Twitter of these Bollywood veterans, true-false identity ripped off overnight!
Blue tick Twitter: The micro-blogging platform announced overnight that those who failed to verify by paying Blue Tick money would be removed from their account. Twitter has also taken such a step as part of its new policy. In the middle of the night, the blue tick disappeared from the Twitter accounts of many top Bollywood celebrities to politicians and cricket veterans, this list includes all the big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan.
These Bollywood Celebrities Lost Their Blue Twitter Ticks
Let us tell you that on Thursday, April 20, Twitter removed the legacy blue tick from all accounts. Several Bollywood celebrities in India have lost the blue tick from their Twitter accounts including biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. This blue tick was very useful for big stars to verify their identity and protect them from fraudsters. Twitter has taken these steps for those who have yet to pay the Blue Tick money.
Let us tell you that the price of Twitter Blue varies from country to country. It costs US$8/month or Rs 656 on the web and US$11/month or Rs 900 on iOS and Android, those who have paid for it will receive a blue tick. Many Hollywood stars are also included in the list of blue tick losers.
According to the AP news agency report, there were 300,000 verified users under Twitter’s blue control system, including many journalists, politicians, Bollywood athletes. Before Elon Musk, Twitter verified many accounts which included journalists, actors, politicians and all the big names. Previously, Twitter used to give blue ticks for free without taking money. Musk thinks it creates a status symbol and he wants people to only be verified by paying a minimum fee on this platform.
